2020 BMW X3

74,000 KM

$43,888

+ tax & licensing
Autobase

905-264-5588

Contact Seller
Sports Activity Vehicle

Location

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

905-264-5588

74,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10075566
  • Stock #: 104246
  • VIN: 5UXTY5C07LLE57911

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 104246
  • Mileage 74,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Dark Graphite Metallic Exterior On Black Leather Interior, And An Aluminum Rhombic Trim w/Satin Chrome Highlight.One Owner, No Accidents, Clean Carfax, Certified, And A Balance Of BMW Warranty Including Free Scheduled Service maintenance January 17/80,000Km.Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!This 2020 BMW X3 xDrive30i Is Loaded With A Premium Essential Package, And M-Sport Package.Packages Include Navigation, Ambient Lighting, Comfort Access, Universal Remote Control, Satin Aluminum Roof Rails, Panorama Sunroof, Park Distance Control (PDC), Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Alarm, Comfort Access, Rear View Camera, High-Gloss Black Window Surround, Performance Control, Standard Suspension, M Sport Pkg, Variable Sport Steering, Without Exterior Lines Designation, High-Gloss Black Roof Rails, M Aerodynamics Package, M Sport Brakes, 19 M Double-Spoke (Style 698M) Alloy Wheels, And More!We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.
Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.
Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.
Visit Our Website: https://www.autobasecanada.com
Tags : 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation System

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

AWD
Parking Sensors
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

