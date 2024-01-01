Menu
***QUALIFY FOR A 4 YEAR WARRANTY ON OUR VEHICLES TODAY!!! Vehicle Key Features Include: Panoramic Sunroof, Navigation, Panoramic View, Head-up display,Eco Stop/Start, Ambient Lighting,Rain Sensors, Heated Steering Wheel, Rearview Camera, Comfort Access, Auto Dimming & Folding Mirrors, Heated & Memory Seats, Driving Assistant, Parking assistance system Plus, Collision Avoidance System, Lane Departure Warning, Pedestrian Warning Active, Frontal Collision Warning, Blind Spot Monitoring, Apple CarPlay 2020 White on Black BMW X3 xDrive30i Sports | All Wheel Drive Northline Motors is a 5 Star Dealership. We are family owned and operated with a big emphasis on family values. We are consecutive winners of Peoples Top Choice Award in GTA, Awarded Top Three Best Dealers in Vaughan by Top Three Rated, Named Best Canadian Business by Canada Business Review Board and accredited by Better Business Bureau with an A+ Rating! We have also been awarded Readers Choice Winner by readers in Vaughan. Check our website for weekly new and exciting inventory and or simply stop by our showrooms any time (Coffee and Tea is always on us). Experience luxury, comfort and innovation in our pressure free, friendly showrooms. With over 12 years of experience within the industry, we understand the needs of our customers and work tirelessly to give you an exceptional experience every time! Our prices are extremely competitive and our selection is filled with variety, luxury and quality. We serve customers all over Canada and offer full transparency, vehicle history reports, extended warranties and aftermarket services! For quality that meets your family standards, trust ours!! Call, or come in today and join the ever-growing Northline Family. Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $699. Otherwise, as per OMVICs regulations the vehicle is not drivable, not certified, and not e-tested.

2020 BMW X3

54,625 KM

$31,898

+ tax & licensing
2020 BMW X3

xDrive30i/HUD/DRIVING ASSISTANT/PANO

2020 BMW X3

xDrive30i/HUD/DRIVING ASSISTANT/PANO

Northline Motors Inc.

4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3

905-851-1600

$31,898

+ taxes & licensing

Used
54,625KM
VIN 5UXTY5C03L9C20474

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # NM0101350
  • Mileage 54,625 KM

***QUALIFY FOR A 4 YEAR WARRANTY ON OUR VEHICLES TODAY!!!

Vehicle Key Features Include:
Panoramic Sunroof, Navigation, Panoramic View, Head-up display,Eco Stop/Start, Ambient Lighting,Rain Sensors, Heated Steering Wheel, Rearview Camera, Comfort Access, Auto Dimming & Folding Mirrors, Heated & Memory Seats, Driving Assistant, Parking assistance system Plus, Collision Avoidance System, Lane Departure Warning, Pedestrian Warning Active, Frontal Collision Warning, Blind Spot Monitoring, Apple CarPlay

2020 White on Black BMW X3 xDrive30i Sports | All Wheel Drive

Northline Motors is a 5 Star Dealership. We are family owned and operated with a big emphasis on family values. We are consecutive winners of Peoples Top Choice Award in GTA, Awarded Top Three Best Dealers in Vaughan by Top Three Rated, Named Best Canadian Business by Canada Business Review Board and accredited by Better Business Bureau with an A+ Rating! We have also been awarded Readers Choice Winner by readers in Vaughan.

Check our website for weekly new and exciting inventory and or simply stop by our showrooms any time (Coffee and Tea is always on us). Experience luxury, comfort and innovation in our pressure free, friendly showrooms. With over 12 years of experience within the industry, we understand the needs of our customers and work tirelessly to give you an exceptional experience every time! Our prices are extremely competitive and our selection is filled with variety, luxury and quality. We serve customers all over Canada and offer full transparency, vehicle history reports, extended warranties and aftermarket services! For quality that meets your family standards, trust ours!!

Call, or come in today and join the ever-growing Northline Family.

Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $699. Otherwise, as per OMVICs regulations the vehicle is not drivable, not certified, and not e-tested.

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Rear View Camera

Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Power Adjustable Seat

All Wheel Drive

Power Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof

Bluetooth

Dual Climate Control
Climate Control

Rain sensor wipers

Auto Dimming Mirrors
Power Lift Gates
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Storage Box
Collision Avoidance System
Audio Voice Control

Northline Motors Inc.

Northline Motors Inc.

4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3
905-851-1600

$31,898

+ taxes & licensing

Northline Motors Inc.

905-851-1600

2020 BMW X3