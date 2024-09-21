Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 BMW X3

57,000 KM

Details Description Features

$56,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$56,888

+ taxes & licensing

Autobase

905-264-5588

Contact Seller
2020 BMW X3

2020 BMW X3

Sports Activity Vehicle

Watch This Vehicle

2020 BMW X3

Sports Activity Vehicle

Location

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

905-264-5588

  1. 9845603
  2. 9845603
  3. 9845603
  4. 9845603
  5. 9845603
  6. 9845603
  7. 9845603
  8. 9845603
  9. 9845603
  10. 9845603
  11. 9845603
  12. 9845603
  13. 9845603
  14. 9845603
  15. 9845603
  16. 9845603
  17. 9845603
  18. 9845603
  19. 9845603
  20. 9845603
  21. 9845603
Contact Seller

$56,888

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
57,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9845603
  • Stock #: 3050959
  • VIN: 5UXTY9C06L9D10791

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3050959
  • Mileage 57,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Alpine White Exterior On Fiona Red/Black BMW Individual Extended Merino Leather Interior, And A Brushed Aluminum Trim w/Satin Chrome Highlight.
One Owner, Off Lease, Certified, And A Balance Of BMW Warranty Including Free Scheduled Maintenance September 21 2024/80,000Km.
Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!
This 2020 BMW X3 M40i xDrive Is Loaded With A Premium Essential Package, High-Gloss Black Kidney Grille w/Extended Content.
Packages Include Navigation System, Satellite Radio, Connected Drive Services, Heated Sport Seats, Steering Wheel Heater, Ambient Lighting, Comfort Access, Universal Remote Control, Panorama Sunroof, Park Distance Control (PDC), Adaptive LED Headlight, LED Fog Lights, Driving Assistant, Alarm System, M Sport Brake, M Leather Steering Wheel, M Aerodynamics Package, Individual Option High-Gloss Shadow-Line, 21 M Light Alloy Wheels, And More!
We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.
Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.
Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.
Visit Our Website: https://www.autobasecanada.com
Tags : 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation System

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

AWD
Parking Sensors
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Autobase

2020 BMW X3 Sports A...
 57,000 KM
$56,888 + tax & lic
2022 Nissan Pathfind...
 15,000 KM
$55,888 + tax & lic
2019 Mercedes-Benz E...
 35,000 KM
$59,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Autobase

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Autobase

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

Call Dealer

905-264-XXXX

(click to show)

905-264-5588

Alternate Numbers
877-388-8379
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory