2020 BMW X5

86,000 KM

Details Description Features

$54,888

+ tax & licensing
Sports Activity Vehicle

Sports Activity Vehicle

Location

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

86,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10435926
  • Stock #: 1047557
  • VIN: 5UXCR6C0XLLL83089

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1047557
  • Mileage 86,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Mineral White Metallic Exterior On Coffee Vernasca Leather Interior.One Owner, Off Lease, Local Ontario Vehicle, Certified, Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!This 2020 BMW X5 xDrive40i Is Loaded With A Premium Enhanced Package, Advanced Driving Assistance Package, M-Sport Package, Adaptive 2-Axle Air Suspension, Walknappa Leather Dashboard, And Upgraded 22 (Style742M) M Light Alloy Wheels.Packages Include Heated & Cooled Cupholders, WiFi Hotspot, BMW Drive Recorder, Automatic 4-Zone Climate Control, Front & Rear Seat Heating, BMW Laserlight Headlights, Comfort Access, Soft Close Doors, Front Comfort Seats, Head-Up Display, Harman/Kardon Sound System, Side Sunshades, Travel & Comfort System, Universal Remote Control, Parking Assistant Plus w/Surround View, Wireless Charging w/Extended Bluetooth & USB, Evasion Assist, Lane Keep Assistant, Active Cruise Control w/Stop & Go, Traffic Jam Assistant, For limited access highways, Steering & Lane Control, Driving Assistant Professional, Front Cross Traffic Alert, High-Gloss Black Window Surround, M Sport Exhaust System, M Leather Steering Wheel, M Sport Package (337), Without Exterior Lines Designation, Black High Gloss Roof Rails, M Aerodynamics Package, M Sport Brakes, And More!We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation System

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

AWD
Parking Sensors
Automatic

