2020 BMW X5

$54,888 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 6 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10435926

10435926 Stock #: 1047557

1047557 VIN: 5UXCR6C0XLLL83089

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Brown

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 1047557

Mileage 86,000 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Seats Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning Interior Cruise Control Keyless Entry Navigation System Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Safety BACKUP CAMERA Additional Features AWD Parking Sensors Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.