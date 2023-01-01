Menu
2020 BMW X5

75,000 KM

Details Description Features

$58,888

+ tax & licensing
$58,888

+ taxes & licensing

Autobase

905-264-5588

2020 BMW X5

2020 BMW X5

Sports Activity Vehicle

2020 BMW X5

Sports Activity Vehicle

Location

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

905-264-5588

$58,888

+ taxes & licensing

75,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10476069
  • Stock #: 456661
  • VIN: 5UXCR6C07L9C42514

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 456661
  • Mileage 75,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Mineral White Metallic Exterior On Black Vernasca Leather Interior, And An Anthracite Brown Open-Pored Poplar Grain Trim.One Owner, No Accidents, Clean Carfax, Certified, And A Balance Of BMW Warranty Including Free Scheduled Service Maintenance July 2024/80,000Km.Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!This 2020 BMW X5 xDrive40i Is Loaded With A Premium Enhanced Package, M-Sport Package, Adaptive 2-Axle Air Suspension, Glass Application For Interior Elements, Ventilated Seats.Packages Include Heated & Cooled Cupholders, WiFi Hotspot, BMW Drive Recorder, Automatic 4-Zone Climate Control, Front & Rear Seat Heating, BMW Laserlight Headlights, Comfort Access, Soft Close Doors, Front Comfort Seats, Head-Up Display, harman/kardon Sound System, Side Sunshades, Travel & Comfort System, Universal Remote Control, Parking Assistant Plus w/Surround View, Wireless Charging w/Extended Bluetooth & USB, High-Gloss Black Window Surround, M Sport Exhaust System, M Leather Steering Wheel, 20 BMW M Alloys, M Sport Package (337), Without Exterior Lines Designation, Black High Gloss Roof Rails, M Aerodynamics Package, M Sport Brakes, And More!We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation System

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

AWD
Parking Sensors
Automatic

