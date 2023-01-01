2020 BMW X5

$58,888 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10476069

10476069 Stock #: 456661

456661 VIN: 5UXCR6C07L9C42514

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 456661

Mileage 75,000 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Navigation System Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Safety BACKUP CAMERA Additional Features AWD Parking Sensors Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.