2020 BMW X5
xDrive40i | PANO | NAV | HUD | COMING SO
50,329KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8674682
- Stock #: 75652
- VIN: 5UXCR6C04LLL75652
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 50,329 KM
Vehicle Features
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Remote Trunk Release
Inside Hood Release
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Rear View Camera
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Keyless Entry
Rain sensor wipers
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Alloy Wheels
Xenon Headlights
Panoramic Sunroof
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control
All Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Leather Wrap Wheel
Premium Audio
All Equipped
Backup Sensor
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Fully loaded
Power Lift Gates
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Driver Side Airbag
