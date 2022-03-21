Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 BMW X5

50,329 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Auto Brokers

888-422-3104

Contact Seller
2020 BMW X5

2020 BMW X5

xDrive40i | PANO | NAV | HUD | COMING SO

Watch This Vehicle

2020 BMW X5

xDrive40i | PANO | NAV | HUD | COMING SO

Location

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

888-422-3104

  1. 8674682
  2. 8674682
  3. 8674682
  4. 8674682
  5. 8674682
  6. 8674682
  7. 8674682
  8. 8674682
  9. 8674682
  10. 8674682
  11. 8674682
  12. 8674682
  13. 8674682
  14. 8674682
  15. 8674682
  16. 8674682
  17. 8674682
  18. 8674682
  19. 8674682
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

50,329KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8674682
  • Stock #: 75652
  • VIN: 5UXCR6C04LLL75652

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 75652
  • Mileage 50,329 KM

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Remote Trunk Release
Inside Hood Release
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Rear View Camera
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Keyless Entry
Rain sensor wipers
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Alloy Wheels
Xenon Headlights
Panoramic Sunroof
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control
All Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Leather Wrap Wheel
Premium Audio
All Equipped
Backup Sensor
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Fully loaded
Power Lift Gates
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Toronto Auto Brokers

2018 Lexus IS IS300 ...
 26,000 KM
$38,910 + tax & lic
2011 BMW 3 Series 32...
 101,878 KM
$21,910 + tax & lic
2017 Mercedes-Benz S...
 129,003 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Toronto Auto Brokers

Toronto Auto Brokers

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

Call Dealer

888-422-XXXX

(click to show)

888-422-3104

Alternate Numbers
905-264-9888
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory