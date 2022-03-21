2020 BMW X5

$CALL + taxes & licensing 5 0 , 3 2 9 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8674682

8674682 Stock #: 75652

75652 VIN: 5UXCR6C04LLL75652

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 75652

Mileage 50,329 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Navigation System Remote Trunk Release Inside Hood Release Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes Rear View Camera Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks POWER SEAT Convenience Keyless Entry Rain sensor wipers Seating Heated Seats Memory Seats Power Adjustable Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels Xenon Headlights Panoramic Sunroof Auto On/Off Headlamps Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Climate Control Mechanical All Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Satellite Radio Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Premium Audio All Equipped Backup Sensor Premium and/or Oversized Wheels Fully loaded Power Lift Gates Auxiliary 12v Outlet Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.