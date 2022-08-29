$64,888+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-264-5588
2020 BMW X5
M-SPORT PREMIUM EXCELLENCE CERTIFIED CLEAN CARFAX!
Location
Autobase
105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6
905-264-5588
$64,888
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9324568
- Stock #: 775667
- VIN: 5UXCR6C08LLL76075
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 775667
- Mileage 68,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Mineral White Metallic Exterior On Coffee Merino Leather Interior, And A Piano Black Wood Trim w/Satin Chrome Highlight.
One Owner, Off Lease, No Accidents, Clean Carfax, Certified, And A Balance Of BMW Warranty Including Free Scheduled Service Maintenance October 2 2023 Or 80,000Km.
Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!
This 2020 BMW X5 xDrive40i Is Loaded With A Premium Excellence Package, And M-Sport Package.
Packages Include Heated & Cooled Cupholders, Evasion Assist, WiFi Hotspot, BMW Drive Recorder, Glass Application For Interior Elements, CraftedClarity, Ventilated Seats, Lane Keep Assistant, Front Comfort Seats, Head-Up Display, Anthracite Alcantara Headliner, Driver & Passenger Massage Function, Side Sunshades, Universal Remote Control, Traffic Jam Assistant, For limited access highways, Automatic 4-Zone Climate Control, Driving Assistant Professional, Front Cross Traffic Alert, Front & Rear Seat Heating, BMW Laserlight Headlights, Comfort Access, Ambient Air Package, Soft Close Doors, Active Cruise Control w/Stop & Go, harman/kardon Sound System, Steering & Lane Control, Travel & Comfort System, Sky Lounge Panoramic Glass Sunroof, Walknappa Leather Dashboard, Parking Assistant Plus w/Surround View, Wireless Charging w/Extended Bluetooth & USB, High-Gloss Black Window Surround, M Sport Exhaust System, M Leather Steering Wheel, M Sport Package (337), 20 M-Star-Spoke Lt Alloy Wheels, Without Exterior Lines Designation, Black High Gloss Roof Rails, M Aerodynamics Package, M Sport Brakes
We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.
Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.
Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.
Visit Our Website: https://www.autobasecanada.com
Tags : 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Autobase
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.