Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 BMW X6

35,000 KM

Details Description Features

$81,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$81,888

+ taxes & licensing

Autobase

905-264-5588

Contact Seller
2020 BMW X6

2020 BMW X6

Sports Activity Coupe

Watch This Vehicle

2020 BMW X6

Sports Activity Coupe

Location

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

905-264-5588

  1. 10048947
  2. 10048947
  3. 10048947
  4. 10048947
  5. 10048947
  6. 10048947
  7. 10048947
  8. 10048947
  9. 10048947
  10. 10048947
  11. 10048947
  12. 10048947
  13. 10048947
  14. 10048947
  15. 10048947
  16. 10048947
  17. 10048947
  18. 10048947
  19. 10048947
  20. 10048947
  21. 10048947
  22. 10048947
  23. 10048947
  24. 10048947
  25. 10048947
Contact Seller

$81,888

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
35,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10048947
  • Stock #: 327584
  • VIN: 5UXCY8C0XL9D15728

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 327584
  • Mileage 35,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Manhattan Metallic Exterior On Tartufo Brown BMW Individual Full Merino Leather, And Carbon Fibre Trim.One Owner, Off Lease, Local Ontario Vehicle, Certified, And A Balance Of BMW Warranty July 29 2024/80,000Km.Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!This 2020 BMW X6 M50i xDrive Is Loaded With A Premium Excellence Package, Adaptive M Suspension w/Active Roll Stabilization, Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System, Night Vision w/Pedestrian Detection BMW Display Key, M Carbon Exterior Package, High-Gloss Black Kidney w/Extended Contents, High Gloss Black Roof Rails, M Seat Belts.Packages Include Heated & Cooled Cupholders, Evasion Assist, WiFi Hotspot, BMW Drive Recorder, Glass Application For Interior Elements, CraftedClarity, Ventilated Seats, Lane Keep Assistant, Front Comfort Seats, Head-Up Display, Anthracite Alcantara Roofliner, Massage Function For Driver & Passenger, Side Sunshades, Universal Remote Control, Traffic Jam Assistant, Automatic 4-Zone Climate Control, Driving Assistant Professional, Front Cross Traffic Alert, Front & Rear Seat Heating, BMW Laserlight Headlights, Comfort Access, Ambient Air Package, Soft Close Doors, Active Cruise Control w/Stop & Go, Steering & Lane Control, Travel & Comfort System, Sky Lounge Panoramic Glass Sunroof, Walknappa Leather Dashboard, Parking Assistant Plus w/Surround View, Wireless Charging w/Extended Bluetooth & USB, M Carbon Rear Spoiler, M Carbon Mirror Caps, rear steering, Integral Active Steering, 22 (Style 742 M) Light Alloy Double-Spoke Black Wheels, And More!We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.
Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.
Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.
Visit Our Website: https://www.autobasecanada.com
Tags : 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation System

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

AWD
Parking Sensors
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Autobase

2020 Mercedes-Benz G...
 30,000 KM
$46,888 + tax & lic
2020 BMW X6 Sports A...
 35,000 KM
$81,888 + tax & lic
2019 Audi Q5 Progres...
 49,000 KM
$38,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Autobase

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Autobase

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

Call Dealer

905-264-XXXX

(click to show)

905-264-5588

Alternate Numbers
877-388-8379
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory