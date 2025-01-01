Menu
***QUALIFY FOR A 4 YEAR WARRANTY ON OUR VEHICLES TODAY!!!Vehicle Key Features Include: Panoramic Sunroof, Navigation, 360 Degree Camera, Harman Kardon Sound System, Heads-Up Display, Auto Dimming & Folding Mirrors, Heated Seats (Rear), Roller sun vizor rear door, Comfort Access, Remote Engine Start, Warmth Comfort Package (Front), Heated Steering Wheel, Ambient Interior Lighting, 20 INCH Rims, Adaptive LED Headlight, High-beam Assistant, Driving assistant , Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth Connectivity, Audio Voice Control, Forward Collision Mitigation, Lane Departure Warning, Active Blind Spot Monitoring, Speed Limit Assistance, Paddle Shifters 2020 Black on Burgundy BMW X6 XDRIVE40I

2020 BMW X6

76,873 KM

$55,898

2020 BMW X6

xDrive40i Sports Activity Coupe/360 CAM/HUD/HARMAN

2020 BMW X6

xDrive40i Sports Activity Coupe/360 CAM/HUD/HARMAN

Northline Motors Inc.

4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3

905-851-1600

$55,898

Used
76,873KM
VIN 5UXCY6C03L9B64249

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Burgundy
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # NM0101638
  • Mileage 76,873 KM

Vehicle Description

***QUALIFY FOR A 4 YEAR WARRANTY ON OUR VEHICLES TODAY!!!Vehicle Key Features Include:
Panoramic Sunroof, Navigation, 360 Degree Camera, Harman Kardon Sound System, Heads-Up Display, Auto Dimming & Folding Mirrors, Heated Seats (Rear), Roller sun vizor rear door, Comfort Access, Remote Engine Start, Warmth Comfort Package (Front), Heated Steering Wheel, Ambient Interior Lighting, 20 INCH Rims, Adaptive LED Headlight, High-beam Assistant, Driving assistant , Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth Connectivity, Audio Voice Control, Forward Collision Mitigation, Lane Departure Warning, Active Blind Spot Monitoring, Speed Limit Assistance, Paddle Shifters

2020 Black on Burgundy BMW X6 XDRIVE40I


Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior

Mechanical

All Wheel Drive

Exterior

Power Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Cup Holder

Safety

Lane Departure Warning

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Heads-Up Display
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Storage Box
Collision Avoidance System
Audio Voice Control

Northline Motors Inc.

Northline Motors Inc.

4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3
905-851-1600

2020 BMW X6