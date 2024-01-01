Menu
2020 White on Black BMW X7 xDrive40i Sports Activity Vehicle | All Wheel Drive

Vehicle Key Features Include: Panoramic Sunroof, Navigation, 360 Degree Camera, Heads-Up Display, M Sports package, Harman/Kardon Surround Sound system, Connected Package Professional, Auto Dimming & Folding Mirrors, M flap exhaust system, Heated Seats front and rear,Roller sun vizor rear door, Comfort Access, Remote Engine Start, Soft-Close-Automatic doors, Fine woodgrain version Fineline Stripe, Warmth Comfort Package (Front), Heated Steering Wheel, Drink holder temperature-controllable, Automatic 5-Zone Climate Control, Ambient Interior Lighting, 22 INCH Tires, Adaptive LED Headlight, High-beam Assistant, Driving assistant , Automatic Parking, Parking assistance system Plus, Connected Package Professional, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth Connectivity, Audio Voice Control, Forward Collision Mitigation, Lane Departure Warning, Active Blind Spot Monitoring, Speed Limit Assistance, Paddle Shifters, Phoning with wireless charging, BMW Gesture Recognition,

Northline Motors is a 5 Star Dealership. We are family owned and operated with a big emphasis on family values. We are consecutive winners of Peoples Top Choice Award in GTA, Awarded Top Three Best Dealers in Vaughan by Top Three Rated, Named Best Canadian Business by Canada Business Review Board and accredited by Better Business Bureau with an A+ Rating! We have also been awarded Readers Choice Winner by readers in Vaughan.

Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $699. Otherwise, as per OMVICs regulations the vehicle is not drivable, not certified, and not e-tested.

2020 BMW X7

79,316 KM

$59,898

+ tax & licensing
2020 BMW X7

HUD/PANO/DRIVE ASSIST/360CAM/22 IN RIM/

2020 BMW X7

HUD/PANO/DRIVE ASSIST/360CAM/22 IN RIM/

Northline Motors Inc.

4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3

905-851-1600

$59,898

+ taxes & licensing

Used
79,316KM
VIN 5UXCW2C02L9C96112

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # NM0101375
  • Mileage 79,316 KM

***QUALIFY FOR A 4 YEAR WARRANTY ON OUR VEHICLES TODAY!!!

Vehicle Key Features Include:
Panoramic Sunroof, Navigation, 360 Degree Camera, Heads-Up Display, M Sports package, Harman/Kardon Surround Sound system, Connected Package Professional, Auto Dimming & Folding Mirrors, M flap exhaust system, Heated Seats front and rear,Roller sun vizor rear door, Comfort Access, Remote Engine Start, Soft-Close-Automatic doors, Fine woodgrain version Fineline Stripe, Warmth Comfort Package (Front), Heated Steering Wheel, Drink holder temperature-controllable, Automatic 5-Zone Climate Control, Ambient Interior Lighting, 22 INCH Tires, Adaptive LED Headlight, High-beam Assistant, Driving assistant , Automatic Parking, Parking assistance system Plus, Connected Package Professional, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth Connectivity, Audio Voice Control, Forward Collision Mitigation, Lane Departure Warning, Active Blind Spot Monitoring, Speed Limit Assistance, Paddle Shifters, Phoning with wireless charging, BMW Gesture Recognition,

2020 White on Black BMW X7 xDrive40i Sports Activity Vehicle | All Wheel Drive

Northline Motors is a 5 Star Dealership. We are family owned and operated with a big emphasis on family values. We are consecutive winners of Peoples Top Choice Award in GTA, Awarded Top Three Best Dealers in Vaughan by Top Three Rated, Named Best Canadian Business by Canada Business Review Board and accredited by Better Business Bureau with an A+ Rating! We have also been awarded Readers Choice Winner by readers in Vaughan.

Check our website for weekly new and exciting inventory and or simply stop by our showrooms any time (Coffee and Tea is always on us). Experience luxury, comfort and innovation in our pressure free, friendly showrooms. With over 12 years of experience within the industry, we understand the needs of our customers and work tirelessly to give you an exceptional experience every time! Our prices are extremely competitive and our selection is filled with variety, luxury and quality. We serve customers all over Canada and offer full transparency, vehicle history reports, extended warranties and aftermarket services! For quality that meets your family standards, trust ours!!

Call, or come in today and join the ever-growing Northline Family.

Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $699. Otherwise, as per OMVICs regulations the vehicle is not drivable, not certified, and not e-tested.

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Power Adjustable Seat

Exterior

Power Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Climate Control
Climate Control

Convenience

Rain sensor wipers
Cup Holder

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Heads-Up Display
Power Lift Gates
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Storage Box
Collision Avoidance System
Audio Voice Control

Northline Motors Inc.

Northline Motors Inc.

4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3
$59,898

+ taxes & licensing

Northline Motors Inc.

905-851-1600

2020 BMW X7