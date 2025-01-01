Menu
This beautiful 2020 BMW X7 M50i is a Canadian vehicle with a clean Carfax report. With seating for seven, a powerful twin-turbo V8, and massive 22-inch wheels, it commands the road with confidence. Add in rear-seat entertainment and premium comfort throughout, and youve got an SUV that turns every drive into a first-class experience. Key features Include: xDrive all-wheel drive system M Sport Exhaust System M Sport Differential 22-inch alloy wheels Rear-seat entertainment system 7-passenger seating configuration Premium leather interior Heated and ventilated front seats Heated second-row seats Panoramic Sky Lounge LED roof Harman Kardon surround sound system Adaptive air suspension Gesture Control iDrive 7.0 system with dual 12.3" displays Adaptive LED headlights with Laserlight option Parking Assistant Plus with Surround View Advanced Driving Assistance (lane keep, blind spot, active cruise)

2020 BMW X7

19,250 KM

Details Description

$81,900

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 BMW X7

M50i | REAR ENTERTAINMENT | 7 PASS | 22 IN

Watch This Vehicle
12980215

2020 BMW X7

M50i | REAR ENTERTAINMENT | 7 PASS | 22 IN

Location

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

888-422-3104

Used
19,250KM
VIN 5UXCX6C00LLE36004

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Alpine White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 29353
  • Mileage 19,250 KM

Vehicle Description

This beautiful 2020 BMW X7 M50i is a Canadian vehicle with a clean Carfax report. With seating for seven, a powerful twin-turbo V8, and massive 22-inch wheels, it commands the road with confidence. Add in rear-seat entertainment and premium comfort throughout, and youve got an SUV that turns every drive into a first-class experience.

Key features Include:

xDrive all-wheel drive system
M Sport Exhaust System
M Sport Differential
22-inch alloy wheels
Rear-seat entertainment system
7-passenger seating configuration
Premium leather interior
Heated and ventilated front seats
Heated second-row seats
Panoramic Sky Lounge LED roof
Harman Kardon surround sound system
Adaptive air suspension
Gesture Control
iDrive 7.0 system with dual 12.3" displays
Adaptive LED headlights with Laserlight option
Parking Assistant Plus with Surround View
Advanced Driving Assistance (lane keep, blind spot, active cruise)


NOW OFFERING 3 MONTH DEFERRED FINANCING PAYMENTS ON APPROVED CREDIT.

WE OFFER THE BEST FINANCE RATES, AND DON'T CHARGE ANY FINANCING FEE

Looking for a top-rated pre-owned luxury car dealership in the GTA? Look no further than Toronto Auto Brokers (TAB)! We're proud to have won multiple awards, including the 2024 AutoTrader Best Priced Dealer, the 2024 CarGurus Award, the 2025 Top Choice Award, the 2025 Consumer Satisfaction Award, the 2025 Canadian Choice Award, the 2025 Three Best Rated Dealer Award, and many more!

With 30 years of experience serving the Greater Toronto Area, TAB is a respected and trusted name in the pre-owned luxury car industry. Our 30,000 sq.Ft indoor showroom is home to a wide range of luxury vehicles from top brands like BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Audi, Porsche, Land Rover, Jaguar, Aston Martin, Bentley, Maserati, and more. And we don't just serve the GTA, we're proud to offer our services to all cities in Canada, including Vancouver, Montreal, Calgary, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Saskatchewan, Halifax, and more.

At TAB, we're committed to providing a no-pressure environment and honest work ethics. As a family-owned and operated business, we treat every customer like family and ensure that every interaction is a positive one. Come experience the TAB Lifestyle at its truest form, luxury car buying has never been more enjoyable and exciting!

We offer a variety of services to make your purchase experience as easy and stress-free as possible. From competitive and simple financing and leasing options to extended warranties, aftermarket services, and full history reports on every vehicle, we have everything you need to make an informed decision. We welcome every trade, even if you're just looking to sell your car without buying, and when it comes to financing or leasing, we offer same day approvals, with access to over 50 lenders, including all of the banks in Canada. Feel free to check out your own Equifax credit score without affecting your credit score, simply click on the Equifax tab above and see if you qualify.

So if you're looking for a luxury pre-owned car dealership in Toronto, look no further than TAB! We proudly serve the GTA, including Toronto, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, North York, York Region, Vaughan, Thornhill, Richmond Hill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peteborough, Hamilton, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham, Cobourg, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Halifax, and more.

Call us today or visit our website to learn more about our inventory and services. And remember, all prices exclude applicable taxes and licensing, and vehicles can be certified at an additional cost of $999.


Awards:
* ALG Canada Residual Value Awards

