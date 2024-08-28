Menu
2020 BMW X7

53,000 KM

$89,888

+ tax & licensing
$89,888

+ taxes & licensing

2020 BMW X7

2020 BMW X7

Sports Activity Vehicle

2020 BMW X7

Sports Activity Vehicle

Location

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

905-264-5588

$89,888

+ taxes & licensing

53,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9589573
  Stock #: 783392
  • VIN: 5UXCX6C08L9C41023

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 783392
  • Mileage 53,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Mineral White Metallic Exterior On Black Vernasca Leather w/ Piano Black Wood Trim w/Satin Chrome Highlight, 6 Seat Configuration.
One Owner, Off Lease, No Accidents, Clean Carfax, Certified, And A Balance Of BMW Warranty Including Free Scheduled Service August 28 2024 Or 80,000Km.
Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!
This 2020 BMW X7 M50i xDrive 6 Passengers Is Loaded With A Premium Package, And An Advanced Driving Assistance Package.
Packages Include Navigation, Panoramic Sunroof, 16 Speaker Harman/Kardon Sound System, Bluetooth/CD/Aux Audio Input, Heated/Cooled Front Cupholder, Surround View w/3D View Front/Left/Right/Back-up Cameras, Ventilated Seats, Ambient Air Package, BMW Drive Recorder, CraftedClarity Glass Application, Massage Function For Driver & Passenger, Sky Lounge Panoramic Glass Sunroof, Luggage Compartment Package, Walknappa Leather Dashboard, Evasion Assist, Lane Keep Assistant, Active Cruise Control w/Stop & Go, Traffic Jam Assistant, Steering & Lane Control, Driving Assistant Professional, Front Cross Traffic Alert, M-Sport Brakes, M-Sport Aerodynamics, 22 M Alloy Wheels, And More!
We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.
Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.
Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.
Visit Our Website: https://www.autobasecanada.com
Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
BACKUP CAMERA
AWD
Automatic

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

905-264-5588

877-388-8379
