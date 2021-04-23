Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Chevrolet Corvette

1,967 KM

Details Description Features

$151,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$151,900

+ taxes & licensing

Vella's Auto Sales & Leasing

1-877-220-1550

Contact Seller
2020 Chevrolet Corvette

2020 Chevrolet Corvette

Stingray 3LT COUPE| HIGH SPOILER

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Chevrolet Corvette

Stingray 3LT COUPE| HIGH SPOILER

Location

Vella's Auto Sales & Leasing

260 Jevlan Drive, Unit 4, Vaughan, ON L4L 8B1

1-877-220-1550

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$151,900

+ taxes & licensing

1,967KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7007006
  • Stock #: NP2880

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 1,967 KM

Vehicle Description

Vaughan’s largest indoor showroom, open 7 days a week, Vella’s Auto showcases over 200 certified vehicles! Explore our cars, trucks and SUVs; all hand-picked for their highest quality, with a through 175 point inspection. Car buying made easy!!! BUY AND DRIVE AWAY ALL IN THE SAME DAY! Buy me, touch free online and we’ll coordinate delivery to your front door!



Visit vellasauto.com for superior HD 360° photography and video of interior and exterior, with direct access to the Carfax Vehicle History Report.



Family owned & operated for over 44 years. CarGurus’ 2021 Top Dealer!!! 4.8 Star Google rating!!! Honesty, integrity, no pressure, hassle-free environment. No hidden fees - Price as advertised plus H.S.T and licensing.



Proudly serving Toronto, GTA, Woodbridge, Vaughan and beyond!!!



****We offer top dollar for your TRADE****



>>>>>Vella’s Certified Pre-Owned includes:

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Rear Wheel Drive
Navigation System
8 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Vella's Auto Sales & Leasing

2017 Cadillac Escala...
 24,862 KM
$71,998 + tax & lic
2020 Nissan 370Z Nis...
 7,778 KM
$56,800 + tax & lic
2017 Cadillac Escala...
 62,882 KM
$66,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Vella's Auto Sales & Leasing

Vella's Auto Sales & Leasing

Vella's Auto Sales & Leasing

260 Jevlan Drive, Unit 4, Vaughan, ON L4L 8B1

Call Dealer

1-877-220-XXXX

(click to show)

1-877-220-1550

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory