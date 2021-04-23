2020 Chevrolet Corvette

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$151,900 + taxes & licensing 1 , 9 6 7 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 7007006

7007006 Stock #: NP2880

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 1,967 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Comfort Air Conditioning Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Compass Powertrain Rear Wheel Drive Additional Features Navigation System 8 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

