2020 Dodge Charger

10,415 KM

Details Description Features

$37,998

+ tax & licensing
Vella's Auto Sales & Leasing

1-877-220-1550

SXT| AWD| NAVI| LTHR| SUNROOF

Location

260 Jevlan Drive, Unit 4, Vaughan, ON L4L 8B1

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

10,415KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6161925
  • Stock #: NP7287

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 10,415 KM

Vehicle Description

ALL-WHEEL-DRIVE***SXT PKG***SUNROOF***LEATHER INTERIOR***UCONNECT NAVIGATION WITH 8.4 INCH DISPLAY***LED FOG LAMPS***FRONT HEATED SEATS***REAR HEATED SEATS***HEATED STEERING WHEEL***POWER TILT STEERING WHEEL***BLIND-SPOT MONITORING W/REAR CROSS PATH DETECTION***APPLE CARPLAY/GOOGLE ANDROID AUTO***4G LTE WI-FI HOT SPOT***KEYLESS ENTER N GO***PARKVIEW REAR BACK-UP CAMERA***REMOTE START***19X7.5 INCH ALUMINUM WHEELS***FORMER DAILY RENTAL***



Buy me, touch free online!!! Walk-through a vehicle live via mobile video calls. No payments up to 6 months available O.A.C. (interest deferred)



Car buying made easy!!!SAME DAY DELIEVERY*3.99% FINANCING OR LEASE @ *5.75%, NO PAYMENTS FOR UP TO 180 DAYS AVAIL. O.A.C.* 100% ALL ORIGINAL, ACCIDENT FREE, FLAWLESS!!, FACTORY WARRANTY ACTIVE. Vellas Certified Pre-owned included, advertised price plus H.S.T and licensing. No hidden fees. Whether shopping from near or far have comfort in your purchase by requesting a personalized video walk around! Contact Vellas today to have your video emailed to you. BUY AND DRIVE AWAY ALL IN THE SAME DAY. Mon-Thurs 9:30-8:00pm, Fri 9:30-6:00pm Sat 9:30-5:00pm, Sundays by appointment. ****We offer top dollar for your TRADE****



>>>>>Vellas Certified Pre-owned includes :

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Power Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Entry
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Tachometer
Compass
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Sunroof
Premium Audio
AWD
Navigation System
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

260 Jevlan Drive, Unit 4, Vaughan, ON L4L 8B1

