2020 Dodge Durango

6,106 KM

Details

$39,998

+ tax & licensing
$39,998

+ taxes & licensing

Vella's Auto Sales & Leasing

1-877-220-1550

2020 Dodge Durango

2020 Dodge Durango

SXT| AWD| NAVI| SUNROOF| BLK TOP PKG

2020 Dodge Durango

SXT| AWD| NAVI| SUNROOF| BLK TOP PKG

Location

Vella's Auto Sales & Leasing

260 Jevlan Drive, Unit 4, Vaughan, ON L4L 8B1

1-877-220-1550

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$39,998

+ taxes & licensing

6,106KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5747817
  • Stock #: NP0608

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 6,106 KM

Vehicle Description

White Knuckle on Black interior***3.6 L Pentastar meshed to a 8-speed automatic transmission***navigation with 8.4 inch display***Parkview rear back up camera***ready alert braking***blacktop package***20 inch high gloss black wheels***gloss black exterior mirror***power sunroof***front heated seats***heated steering wheel***factory remote start***former daily rental***



Buy me, touch free online!!! Walk-through a vehicle live via mobile video calls. No payments up to 6 months available O.A.C. (interest deferred)



Car buying made easy!!!SAME DAY DELIEVERY*3.99% FINANCING OR LEASE @ *5.75%, NO PAYMENTS FOR UP TO 180 DAYS AVAIL. O.A.C.* 100% ALL ORIGINAL, ACCIDENT FREE, FLAWLESS!!, FACTORY WARRANTY ACTIVE. Vellas Certified Pre-owned included, advertised price plus H.S.T and licensing. No hidden fees. Whether shopping from near or far have comfort in your purchase by requesting a personalized video walk around! Contact Vellas today to have your video emailed to you. BUY AND DRIVE AWAY ALL IN THE SAME DAY. Mon-Thurs 9:30-8:00pm, Fri 9:30-6:00pm Sat 9:30-5:00pm, Sundays by appointment. ****We offer top dollar for your TRADE****



>>>>>Vellas Certified Pre-owned includes :

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Power Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Starter
Remote Entry
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Tachometer
Compass
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Sunroof
Premium Audio
AWD
Navigation System
8 speed automatic

Vella's Auto Sales & Leasing

Vella's Auto Sales & Leasing

260 Jevlan Drive, Unit 4, Vaughan, ON L4L 8B1

