$138,910 + taxes & licensing 9 , 3 7 1 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8175079

8175079 Stock #: 22667

22667 VIN: 1FTEW1E52LFB10600

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 22667

Mileage 9,371 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Navigation System Heated Steering Wheel Inside Hood Release Safety Traction Control Stability Control Rear View Camera Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks POWER SEAT Convenience Keyless Entry Mechanical Power Steering All Wheel Drive Seating Heated Seats Memory Seats VENTILATED SEATS Power Adjustable Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels Xenon Headlights Panoramic Sunroof Auto On/Off Headlamps Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Windows Rear Defroster Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Satellite Radio Additional Features Premium Audio Backup Sensor Premium and/or Oversized Wheels Power Lift Gates Auxiliary 12v Outlet Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.