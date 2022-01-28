Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Ford F-150

9,371 KM

Details Description Features

$138,910

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$138,910

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Auto Brokers

888-422-3104

Contact Seller
2020 Ford F-150

2020 Ford F-150

SHELBY SUPER SNAKE I 770 HP I CARBON FIBRE I NAV

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Ford F-150

SHELBY SUPER SNAKE I 770 HP I CARBON FIBRE I NAV

Location

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

888-422-3104

  1. 8175079
  2. 8175079
  3. 8175079
  4. 8175079
  5. 8175079
  6. 8175079
  7. 8175079
  8. 8175079
  9. 8175079
  10. 8175079
  11. 8175079
  12. 8175079
  13. 8175079
  14. 8175079
  15. 8175079
  16. 8175079
  17. 8175079
  18. 8175079
  19. 8175079
  20. 8175079
  21. 8175079
  22. 8175079
  23. 8175079
  24. 8175079
  25. 8175079
  26. 8175079
  27. 8175079
  28. 8175079
  29. 8175079
  30. 8175079
  31. 8175079
  32. 8175079
  33. 8175079
  34. 8175079
Contact Seller

$138,910

+ taxes & licensing

9,371KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8175079
  • Stock #: 22667
  • VIN: 1FTEW1E52LFB10600

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 22667
  • Mileage 9,371 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, GPS, Navi, Bluetooth, Panoramic Sunroof / Moonroof, Back-Up Camera, Leather Interior, Local Trade, Apple Carplay / Android Auto, Power Liftgate, Heated Seats, Cooled Seats, USB Connectivity, Sirius XM Radio, Xenon Headlamps, Clean Accident History Report Available, Factory Warranty Until May 2023 or 60,000km, 4WD, Auto High-beam Headlights, Brake assist, Electronic Stability Control, Panic alarm, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Radio: B&O Sound System by Bang & Olufsen, Remote keyless entry, Security system, SYNC 3, Traction control. Recent Arrival! CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents Grey 2020 Ford F-150 SHELBY SUPER SNAKE I 770 HP I CARBON FIBRE I NAV Call today and Buy with Confidence!!! 5 Star Google Review dealership!!! TAB is your 2021 GTA Top Choice Luxury Pre Owned Dealership Award Winner, 2020 CarGurus Top Rated Dealer, 2020 DealerRater Consumer Choice Award Winner, and 2018 DealerRater National Used Car Dealer of the Year Winner!!! Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.torontoautobrokers.com/, or simply stop by and visit our 20,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Proudly celebrating our 26th year in business, serving the GTA region and customers all across Canada, we are famous for our no-pressure environment, and honest work ethics. We are family owned and operated and thus we treat each one of customers just like family, where every customer is a satisfied customer! We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle and offer competitive and simple financing and leasing options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, aftermarket services, and much more. We serve most cities in Canada including Toronto, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, North York, York Region, Vaughan, Thornhill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peteborough, Hamilton, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham, Cobourg, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Halifax, and more! Give us a chance and you'll see why our customers all come back to TAB! We look forward to serving you and invite you to join the TAB family. Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $699. Otherwise, as per OMVIC’s regulations the vehicle is not driveable, not certified, and not e-tested. Reviews: * Many owners say the F-150’s wide selection of handy and high-tech features plays a major role in its appeal, with the advanced parking and trailer maneuvering systems being common favourites. A commanding driving position, very spacious cabin, and relatively easy-to-use control layouts round out the package. Performance typically rates highly as well, especially from the EcoBoost engines. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Inside Hood Release
Traction Control
Stability Control
Rear View Camera
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
VENTILATED SEATS
Power Adjustable Seat
Alloy Wheels
Xenon Headlights
Panoramic Sunroof
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Rear Defroster
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Premium Audio
Backup Sensor
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Power Lift Gates
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Toronto Auto Brokers

2017 Porsche 911 2dr...
 104,388 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Land Rover Rang...
 54,922 KM
$133,910 + tax & lic
2018 Infiniti Q50 Q5...
 43,106 KM
$31,910 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Toronto Auto Brokers

Toronto Auto Brokers

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

Call Dealer

888-422-XXXX

(click to show)

888-422-3104

Alternate Numbers
905-264-9888
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory