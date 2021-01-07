Menu
2020 GMC Savana

10,002 KM

$35,998

+ tax & licensing
$35,998

+ taxes & licensing

2500 Work Van 135WB| 3/4 TON| 10,000KM| NO R/WINDOWS

2500 Work Van 135WB| 3/4 TON| 10,000KM| NO R/WINDOWS

Location

260 Jevlan Drive, Unit 4, Vaughan, ON L4L 8B1

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

10,002KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 10,002 KM

Vehicle Description

2500***3/4 TON***NO REAR WINDOWS***KEYLESS ENTRY***POWER WINDOWS***POWER LOCKS***POWER MIRROR***AIR CONDITIONING***4.3L V6***ONLY 10,000KM***former daily rental***



Buy me, touch free online!!! Walk-through a vehicle live via mobile video calls. No payments up to 6 months available O.A.C. (interest deferred)



Car buying made easy!!!SAME DAY DELIEVERY*3.99% FINANCING OR LEASE @ *5.75%, NO PAYMENTS FOR UP TO 180 DAYS AVAIL. O.A.C.* 100% ALL ORIGINAL, ACCIDENT FREE, FLAWLESS!!, FACTORY WARRANTY ACTIVE. Vellas Certified Pre-owned included, advertised price plus H.S.T and licensing. No hidden fees. Whether shopping from near or far have comfort in your purchase by requesting a personalized video walk around! Contact Vellas today to have your video emailed to you. BUY AND DRIVE AWAY ALL IN THE SAME DAY. Mon-Thurs 9:30-8:00pm, Fri 9:30-6:00pm Sat 9:30-5:00pm, Sundays by appointment. ****We offer top dollar for your TRADE****



>>>>>Vellas Certified Pre-owned includes :

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Rear Wheel Drive
Remote Entry
8 speed automatic

260 Jevlan Drive, Unit 4, Vaughan, ON L4L 8B1

