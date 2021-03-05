Menu
2020 GMC Sierra 1500

16,662 KM

Details Description Features

$74,900

+ tax & licensing
$74,900

+ taxes & licensing

Vella's Auto Sales & Leasing

1-877-220-1550

Contact Seller
2020 GMC Sierra 1500

2020 GMC Sierra 1500

Denali ULTIMATE| PWR BOARDS| 22ALLYS

2020 GMC Sierra 1500

Denali ULTIMATE| PWR BOARDS| 22ALLYS

Location

Vella's Auto Sales & Leasing

260 Jevlan Drive, Unit 4, Vaughan, ON L4L 8B1

1-877-220-1550

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$74,900

+ taxes & licensing

16,662KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  Listing ID: 6639791
  Stock #: NP0112

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 16,662 KM

Vehicle Description

ULTIMATE PKG***6.2L V8***SUNROOF***LEATHER***POWER BOARDS***NAVIGATION***REAR BACK UP CAMERA***TOW PKG***HARD TRI FOLD BED COVER***



Vaughans largest indoor used car superstore. We have over 200 certified cars, trucks, SUVs in stock for you to explore. Our vehicles are hand-selected for highest quality, and have passed a thorough 175-point inspection.



Buy me, touch free online!!! Walk-through a vehicle live via mobile video calls. No payments up to 6 months available O.A.C. (interest deferred)



Car buying made easy!!!SAME DAY DELIEVERY*3.99% FINANCING OR LEASE @ *5.75%, NO PAYMENTS FOR UP TO 180 DAYS AVAIL. O.A.C.* 100% ALL ORIGINAL, ACCIDENT FREE, FLAWLESS!!, FACTORY WARRANTY ACTIVE. Vellas Certified Pre-owned included, advertised price plus H.S.T and licensing. No hidden fees. Whether shopping from near or far have comfort in your purchase by requesting a personalized video walk around! Contact Vellas today to have your video emailed to you. BUY AND DRIVE AWAY ALL IN THE SAME DAY. Mon-Thurs 9:30-8:00pm, Fri 9:30-6:00pm Sat 9:30-5:00pm, Sundays by appointment. ****We offer top dollar for your TRADE****



>>>>>Vellas Certified Pre-owned includes :

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Starter
Remote Entry
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Tachometer
Compass
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Navigation System
4x4
10 Speed Automatic

