Maple Honda services: GTA including, Toronto, Scarborough, Vaughan, Markham, Oshawa, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby and all areas of Ontario. Our knowledgeable sales staff have been trained and certified to provide amazing customer service. Our Vaughan Honda Dealership has been selling and servicing the Toronto, Scarborough, Vaughan, Markham, Oshawa, Pickering, Ajax, and Whitby area for a long time - our experience is second to none! Maple Honda is the first and last place you will need to shop for a Used Honda Car or SUV. We look forward to the opportunity to earn your business. Try out or hassle free E-Pricer or Make An Offer form if you need immediate assistants please call us at 1 (866) 980-9498 Honda reliability. When Honda certifies a used vehicle,you know it can be depended on. Every Certified Used Honda undergoes a series of thorough dealer inspections to ensure it upholds the reliability of the Honda name. You get the performance, safety, and efficiency of a Honda with added assurance that comes with a factory warranty. For peace of mind, every Certified Used Honda comes with a 7 year 160,000 km transferable powertrain warranty, a 7-day 1,000 km exchange privilege, a 100 point inspection and a Carfax Vehicle History Report.

2020 Honda Accord

26,627 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Honda Accord

2020 Honda Accord

Location

Maple Honda

89 Auto Vaughan Drive, Vaughan, ON L6A 4A1

905-832-1202

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
26,627KM
VIN 1HGCV1F56LA801636

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Modern Steel Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U8216
  • Mileage 26,627 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Panoramic Sunroof
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Convenience

Console

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Auto Dimming Mirrors

Maple Honda

Maple Honda

89 Auto Vaughan Drive, Vaughan, ON L6A 4A1
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

2020 Honda Accord