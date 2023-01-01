Menu
2020 Honda Civic

75,000 KM

$23,888

+ tax & licensing
$23,888

+ taxes & licensing

Autobase

905-264-5588

2020 Honda Civic

2020 Honda Civic

Sedan LX CVT SEDAN

2020 Honda Civic

Sedan LX CVT SEDAN

Location

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

905-264-5588

$23,888

+ taxes & licensing

75,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10341480
  • Stock #: 22126
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F57LH035362

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 22126
  • Mileage 75,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Platinum Pearl White Exterior On Black Fabric Interior.Local Ontario Vehicle, Certified, Balance Of Honda Powertrain Warranty!Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!This 2020 Honda Civic LX CVT Sedan Is Loaded With Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, AM/FM, Rear View Camera, Power Windows, Power Locks, Heated Seats, Honda Sensing bundle of Driver Assists, Including Forward Collision Warning With Auto Braking And Pedestrian Detection, Lane-Departure Warning And Lane Keep Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, And More!We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry

Seating

Heated Seats

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

Automatic
FWD

Autobase

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

