$23,888
+ taxes & licensing
2020 Honda Civic
Sedan LX CVT SEDAN
Autobase
105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6
905-264-5588
75,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Stock #: 22126
- VIN: 2HGFC2F57LH035362
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 75,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Seating
Heated Seats
Safety
BACKUP CAMERA
Additional Features
Automatic
FWD
