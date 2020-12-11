Menu
2020 Honda Pilot

35,590 KM

Details Description Features

$41,495

+ tax & licensing
$41,495

+ taxes & licensing

Maple Honda

905-832-1202

Contact Seller
2020 Honda Pilot

2020 Honda Pilot

EX-L NAVI

2020 Honda Pilot

EX-L NAVI

Location

Maple Honda

89 Auto Vaughan Drive, Vaughan, ON L6A 4A1

905-832-1202

$41,495

+ taxes & licensing

35,590KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6350090
  Stock #: U5636
  VIN: 5FNYF6H79LB503960

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Blk Lth-Trmmed
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 35,590 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this 2020! This vehicle rocks its class with 6-cylinder efficiency and distinctive styling! Honda prioritized comfort and style by including: power moon roof, skid plates, and power seats. A 3.5 liter V-6 engine pairs with a sophisticated 6 speed automatic transmission, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. We pride ourselves in consistently exceeding our customer's expectations. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Telescoping Steering Wheel
rear air conditioning
Heated Steering Wheel
Illuminated Entry
Front dual zone A/C
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Front fog lights
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
MEMORY SEAT
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Driver Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Split Folding Rear Seat
Heated Front Bucket Seats
Rear Window Defroster
POWER MOONROOF
Leather shift knob
SPEED CONTROL
Panic Alarm
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
rear reading lights
Heated Door Mirrors
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Front beverage holders
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Emergency communication system
Passenger seat mounted armrest
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Sun blinds
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Leather-Trimmed Seating Surfaces
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
4.25 Axle Ratio
Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest
Roof rack: rails only
3rd row seats: split-bench
7 Speakers
Garage door transmitter: HomeLink
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Auto high-beam headlights
Exterior parking camera rear
SiriusXM
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation System
Navigation system: Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation System
A/V remote: CabinControl
Radio: 264-Watt AM/FM Audio System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Maple Honda

Maple Honda

Maple Honda

89 Auto Vaughan Drive, Vaughan, ON L6A 4A1

