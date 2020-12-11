2020 Honda Pilot

Vehicle Features

Safety Security System Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist ABS Brakes ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Passenger Seat Power Liftgate Power door mirrors Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Telescoping Steering Wheel rear air conditioning Heated Steering Wheel Illuminated Entry Front dual zone A/C Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Low Tire Pressure Warning Front fog lights Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Convenience Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Outside Temperature Display Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Seating MEMORY SEAT Heated rear seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Power Driver Seat Front Bucket Seats Split Folding Rear Seat Heated Front Bucket Seats Windows Rear Window Defroster POWER MOONROOF Trim Leather shift knob

Additional Features SPEED CONTROL Panic Alarm Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror rear reading lights Heated Door Mirrors Front Reading Lights Driver Door Bin Front beverage holders Passenger door bin Radio data system Emergency communication system Passenger seat mounted armrest Turn signal indicator mirrors Sun blinds Front Anti-Roll Bar Rear Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Leather-Trimmed Seating Surfaces Four wheel independent suspension Bumpers: body-colour 4.25 Axle Ratio Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest Roof rack: rails only 3rd row seats: split-bench 7 Speakers Garage door transmitter: HomeLink AM/FM radio: SiriusXM Auto high-beam headlights Exterior parking camera rear SiriusXM Apple CarPlay/Android Auto Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation System Navigation system: Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation System A/V remote: CabinControl Radio: 264-Watt AM/FM Audio System

