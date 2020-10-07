Menu
2020 Hyundai Elantra

44,198 KM

$18,998

+ tax & licensing
$18,998

+ taxes & licensing

2020 Hyundai Elantra

2020 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred w/Sun & Safety Package SUNROOF| SUN&SAFTEY PKG| R/CAMERA

2020 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred w/Sun & Safety Package SUNROOF| SUN&SAFTEY PKG| R/CAMERA

Vella's Auto Sales & Leasing

260 Jevlan Drive, Unit 4, Vaughan, ON L4L 8B1

1-877-220-1550

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,998

+ taxes & licensing

44,198KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6044103
  • Stock #: NP1367

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # NP1367
  • Mileage 44,198 KM

Vehicle Description

Lava orange******sunroof and safety package***forward collision-Avoidance assist***hands-free Smart trunk and door handle lighting***16" aluminum alloy wheels***Proximity keyless entry with push-button ignition***Power tilt-and-slide sunroof***Android Auto® & Apple CarPlay® connectivity***Bluetooth® hands-free phone system***Front heated seats***heated steering wheel***iPod®/USB/auxiliary connectivity***Automatic headlights with LED daytime running lights***Rear-view camera***cruise control***FORMER DAILY RENTAL***



Buy me, touch free online!!! Walk-through a vehicle live via mobile video calls. No payments up to 6 months available O.A.C. (interest deferred)



Car buying made easy!!!SAME DAY DELIEVERY*3.99% FINANCING OR LEASE @ *5.75%, NO PAYMENTS FOR UP TO 180 DAYS AVAIL. O.A.C.* 100% ALL ORIGINAL, ACCIDENT FREE, FLAWLESS!!, FACTORY WARRANTY ACTIVE. Vellas Certified Pre-owned included, advertised price plus H.S.T and licensing. No hidden fees. Whether shopping from near or far have comfort in your purchase by requesting a personalized video walk around! Contact Vellas today to have your video emailed to you. BUY AND DRIVE AWAY ALL IN THE SAME DAY. Mon-Thurs 9:30-8:00pm, Fri 9:30-6:00pm Sat 9:30-5:00pm, Sundays by appointment. ****We offer top dollar for your TRADE****



>>>>>Vellas Certified Pre-owned includes :

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Power Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Entry
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Front Wheel Drive
Sunroof
Premium Audio
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

