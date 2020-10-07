Menu
2020 Hyundai KONA

16,500 KM

$26,488

+ tax & licensing
$26,488

+ taxes & licensing

2020 Hyundai KONA

2020 Hyundai KONA

2.0L Luxury LUXURY AWD| APPLE CARPLAY| SUNROOF| LTHR

2020 Hyundai KONA

2.0L Luxury LUXURY AWD| APPLE CARPLAY| SUNROOF| LTHR

Vella's Auto Sales & Leasing

260 Jevlan Drive, Unit 4, Vaughan, ON L4L 8B1

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,488

+ taxes & licensing

16,500KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6014304
  • Stock #: NP8002

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 16,500 KM

Vehicle Description

***LUXURY PKG***Phantom black on black leather ***17 aluminum alloy wheels***8-way power-adjustable driver's seat with lumbar support***Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist w/ Pedestrian Detection***Blind-Spot Collision Warning with Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning and Lane Change Assist***Proximity keyless entry with push-button ignition***Power tilt-and-slide sunroof***AM/FM/SiriusXMTM/MP3 audio system with 6 speakers and 7.0 touch-screen display***Android Auto & Apple CarPlay connectivity***Bluetooth hands-free phone system***Front heated seats***heated steering wheel***iPod/USB/auxiliary connectivity***Automatic headlights with LED***Rear-view camera***all-wheel-drive***2.0L MPI Atkinson DOHC normally aspirated in-line 4 cylinder***FORMER DAILY RENTAL***



Buy me, touch free online!!! Walk-through a vehicle live via mobile video calls. No payments up to 6 months available O.A.C. (interest deferred)



Car buying made easy!!!SAME DAY DELIEVERY*3.99% FINANCING OR LEASE @ *5.75%, NO PAYMENTS FOR UP TO 180 DAYS AVAIL. O.A.C.* 100% ALL ORIGINAL, ACCIDENT FREE, FLAWLESS!!, FACTORY WARRANTY ACTIVE. Vellas Certified Pre-owned included, advertised price plus H.S.T and licensing. No hidden fees. Whether shopping from near or far have comfort in your purchase by requesting a personalized video walk around! Contact Vellas today to have your video emailed to you. BUY AND DRIVE AWAY ALL IN THE SAME DAY. Mon-Thurs 9:30-8:00pm, Fri 9:30-6:00pm Sat 9:30-5:00pm, Sundays by appointment. ****We offer top dollar for your TRADE****



>>>>>Vellas Certified Pre-owned includes :

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Power Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Entry
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Sunroof
Premium Audio
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Vella's Auto Sales & Leasing

Vella's Auto Sales & Leasing

260 Jevlan Drive, Unit 4, Vaughan, ON L4L 8B1

