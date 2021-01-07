Menu
2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

17,877 KM

$27,500

+ tax & licensing
$27,500

+ taxes & licensing

Vella's Auto Sales & Leasing

1-877-220-1550

2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

Essential 2.4 w/Safety Package AWD| SMARTSENSE PKG| APPLE/ANDRIOD AUTO| HEATED SEATS

2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

Essential 2.4 w/Safety Package AWD| SMARTSENSE PKG| APPLE/ANDRIOD AUTO| HEATED SEATS

Vella's Auto Sales & Leasing

260 Jevlan Drive, Unit 4, Vaughan, ON L4L 8B1

1-877-220-1550

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,500

+ taxes & licensing

17,877KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6590755
  Stock #: NP6435

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 17,877 KM

Vehicle Description

White on Black cloth***HTRAC AWD*** SmartSense Package***Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist with Pedestrian Detection***adaptive cruise control with stop and go capability***lane keeping assist***driver attention warning ***Front heated seats***heated steering wheel***rear back up camera***7" Display Audio: AM/FM/MP3 Audio System*** Android Auto™ and Apple CarPlay***17" aluminum alloy wheels*** Bluetooth hands-free phone system*** former daily rental



Buy me, touch free online!!! Walk-through a vehicle live via mobile video calls. No payments up to 6 months available O.A.C. (interest deferred)



Car buying made easy!!!SAME DAY DELIEVERY*3.99% FINANCING OR LEASE @ *5.75%, NO PAYMENTS FOR UP TO 180 DAYS AVAIL. O.A.C.* 100% ALL ORIGINAL, ACCIDENT FREE, FLAWLESS!!, FACTORY WARRANTY ACTIVE. Vellas Certified Pre-owned included, advertised price plus H.S.T and licensing. No hidden fees. Whether shopping from near or far have comfort in your purchase by requesting a personalized video walk around! Contact Vellas today to have your video emailed to you. BUY AND DRIVE AWAY ALL IN THE SAME DAY. Mon-Thurs 9:30-8:00pm, Fri 9:30-6:00pm Sat 9:30-5:00pm, Sundays by appointment. ****We offer top dollar for your TRADE****



>>>>>Vellas Certified Pre-owned includes :

Vehicle Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Vella's Auto Sales & Leasing

Vella's Auto Sales & Leasing

260 Jevlan Drive, Unit 4, Vaughan, ON L4L 8B1

