Crystal White Exterior On Black Cloth Interior.

Ex-Daily Rental, No Accidents, Clean Carfax, Certified, Extended Warranty Options Available, Financing Is Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!

This 2020 Hyundai Tucson Preferred AWD Is Loaded With An AC, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Brake Assist, Lane Assist, Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Alloy Wheels, And More!

2020 Hyundai Tucson

84,000 KM

Details

2020 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred AWD

2020 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred AWD

Location

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

905-264-5588

Used
84,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8J3CA45LU222900

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 222900
  • Mileage 84,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Crystal White Exterior On Black Cloth Interior.

Ex-Daily Rental, No Accidents, Clean Carfax, Certified, Extended Warranty Options Available, Financing Is Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!

This 2020 Hyundai Tucson Preferred AWD Is Loaded With An AC, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Brake Assist, Lane Assist, Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Alloy Wheels, And More!

We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.

Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.

Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic

Autobase

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6
905-264-5588

