Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Hyundai Tucson

13,152 KM

Details Description Features

$26,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$26,998

+ taxes & licensing

Vella's Auto Sales & Leasing

1-877-220-1550

Contact Seller
2020 Hyundai Tucson

2020 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred w/Sun & Leather Package AWD| Preferred| Sunroof| Leather| Apple Carplay/Android

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred w/Sun & Leather Package AWD| Preferred| Sunroof| Leather| Apple Carplay/Android

Location

Vella's Auto Sales & Leasing

260 Jevlan Drive, Unit 4, Vaughan, ON L4L 8B1

1-877-220-1550

  1. 6590752
  2. 6590752
  3. 6590752
  4. 6590752
  5. 6590752
  6. 6590752
  7. 6590752
  8. 6590752
  9. 6590752
  10. 6590752
  11. 6590752
  12. 6590752
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,998

+ taxes & licensing

13,152KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6590752
  • Stock #: NP9705

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 13,152 KM

Vehicle Description

Panoramic Dual Pane Roof***Heated Front Seats***Heated Steering Wheel***Backup Camera***Apple CarPlay / Android Auto***Phone Projection***AM/FM Radio***AUX/USB***Bluetooth***Blind Spot Detection***Lane Safety***Front Collision Warning***Cruise Control***A/C w/ Rear Vents***HTRAC AWD***17 inch Alloys***Push Button Start***Power Windows & Mirrors***Steering Wheel Media Controls***Trip Computer***Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/OD -inc: lock-up torque converter***SHIFTRONIC manual shift mode***electronic shift-lock system and drive mode select***Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode***Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks***Single Stainless Steel Exhaust***Side Impact Beams***Roof Rack Rails Only***former daily rental



Buy me, touch free online!!! Walk-through a vehicle live via mobile video calls. No payments up to 6 months available O.A.C. (interest deferred)



Car buying made easy!!!SAME DAY DELIEVERY*3.99% FINANCING OR LEASE @ *5.75%, NO PAYMENTS FOR UP TO 180 DAYS AVAIL. O.A.C.* 100% ALL ORIGINAL, ACCIDENT FREE, FLAWLESS!!, FACTORY WARRANTY ACTIVE. Vellas Certified Pre-owned included, advertised price plus H.S.T and licensing. No hidden fees. Whether shopping from near or far have comfort in your purchase by requesting a personalized video walk around! Contact Vellas today to have your video emailed to you. BUY AND DRIVE AWAY ALL IN THE SAME DAY. Mon-Thurs 9:30-8:00pm, Fri 9:30-6:00pm Sat 9:30-5:00pm, Sundays by appointment. ****We offer top dollar for your TRADE****



>>>>>Vellas Certified Pre-owned includes :

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Power Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Entry
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Sunroof
Roof Rails
SECURITY ALARM
Premium Audio
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Vella's Auto Sales & Leasing

2019 Audi Q5 45 Prog...
 41,667 KM
$40,998 + tax & lic
2020 Hyundai Tucson ...
 13,317 KM
$26,998 + tax & lic
2020 Hyundai Tucson ...
 12,346 KM
$26,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Vella's Auto Sales & Leasing

Vella's Auto Sales & Leasing

Vella's Auto Sales & Leasing

260 Jevlan Drive, Unit 4, Vaughan, ON L4L 8B1

Call Dealer

1-877-220-XXXX

(click to show)

1-877-220-1550

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory