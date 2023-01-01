Menu
2020 Infiniti QX50

40,707 KM

Details Description Features

Northline Motors Inc.

905-851-1600

2020 Infiniti QX50

2020 Infiniti QX50

PURE AWD/ CAM/ KEYLESS/ BLIND SPOT/ 1OWNER

2020 Infiniti QX50

PURE AWD/ CAM/ KEYLESS/ BLIND SPOT/ 1OWNER

Location

Northline Motors Inc.

4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3

905-851-1600

40,707KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9619534
  • VIN: 3PCAJ5M3XLF110398

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mocha Almond Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 40,707 KM

Vehicle Description

Keyless Ignition and Entry, Blind Spot Monitoring, Rearview Camera, Lane Assist, Emergency Assist, Bluetooth Connectivity, Voice Command Reocgnition, Park Distance Control (PDC), Vehicle Dynamic Control (VDC), Single Owner 2020 Brown on Black Infiniti Qx50 PURE | All Wheel Drive Call today and buy your dream car!!! We are a 5 Star Google Review dealership!!! Northline Motors is a family owned and operated dealership with a huge emphasis on family values. We are winners of 2021 and 2022 Peoples Top Choice Award in GTA, Awarded Top Three Best Dealers in Vaughan by Top Three Rated, Named Best Canadian Business by Canada Business Review Board and accredited by Better Business Bureau with an A+ Rating!!! Check our website for weekly new and exciting inventory and or simply stop by our showrooms any time (Coffee and Tea is always on us). Experience luxury, comfort and innovation in our pressure free, friendly showrooms. With over 11 years of experience within the industry, we understand the needs of our customers and work tirelessly to give you an exceptional experience every time! Our prices are extremely competitive and our selection is filled with variety, luxury and quality. We serve customers all over Canada and offer full transparency, vehicle history reports, extended warranties and aftermarket services! For quality that meets your family standards, trust ours!!! Call, or come in today and join the ever-growing Northline Family. Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $699. We serve most cities in Canada including Toronto, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, North York, York Region, Vaughan, Thornhill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peteborough, Hamilton, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham, Cobourg, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Halifax, and more!

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Rear View Camera
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Power Adjustable Seat
All Wheel Drive
Bluetooth
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Cup Holder
Power Lift Gates
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Storage Box
Collision Avoidance System
Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

