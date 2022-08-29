Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee

89,581 KM

Details Description Features

$69,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$69,888

+ taxes & licensing

Northline Motors Inc.

905-851-1600

Contact Seller
2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee

SRT/ PANO/ CAM/ NAV/ HARMAN KARDON/ CARBON FIBER

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee

SRT/ PANO/ CAM/ NAV/ HARMAN KARDON/ CARBON FIBER

Location

Northline Motors Inc.

4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3

905-851-1600

  1. 9315958
  2. 9315958
  3. 9315958
  4. 9315958
  5. 9315958
  6. 9315958
  7. 9315958
  8. 9315958
  9. 9315958
  10. 9315958
  11. 9315958
  12. 9315958
  13. 9315958
  14. 9315958
  15. 9315958
  16. 9315958
  17. 9315958
  18. 9315958
  19. 9315958
  20. 9315958
  21. 9315958
  22. 9315958
  23. 9315958
  24. 9315958
  25. 9315958
  26. 9315958
  27. 9315958
  28. 9315958
  29. 9315958
Contact Seller

$69,888

+ taxes & licensing

89,581KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9315958
  • Stock #: NM0658
  • VIN: 1c4rjfdj8lc352532

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # NM0658
  • Mileage 89,581 KM

Vehicle Description

Panoramic Sunroof, Navigation, Rearview Camera, Harman Kardon Sound System, Heated Front and Rear Seats, Ventilated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Carbon Fiber Trim, Memory Seats, Keyless Ignition and Entry, Auto Dimming Mirrors, Paddle Shifters, Blind Spot Monitoring, Automatic Emergency Braking, Lane Sense Warning, Park Sense (Front and Rear), Rear Park Sense Brake Assist, Hill Start Assist, Rain Sensors, Easy Exit, Active Park Sense 2020 Army Green Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT | Four Wheel Drive Call today and buy your dream car!!! We are a 5 Star Google Review dealership!!! Northline Motors is a family owned and operated dealership with a huge emphasis on family values. We are winners of 2021 and 2022 Peoples Top Choice Award in GTA, Awarded Top Three Best Dealers in Vaughan by Top Three Rated, Named Best Canadian Business by Canada Business Review Board and accredited by Better Business Bureau with an A+ Rating!!! Check our website for weekly new and exciting inventory and or simply stop by our showrooms any time (Coffee and Tea is always on us). Experience luxury, comfort and innovation in our pressure free, friendly showrooms. With over 11 years of experience within the industry, we understand the needs of our customers and work tirelessly to give you an exceptional experience every time! Our prices are extremely competitive and our selection is filled with variety, luxury and quality. We serve customers all over Canada and offer full transparency, vehicle history reports, extended warranties and aftermarket services! For quality that meets your family standards, trust ours!!! Call, or come in today and join the ever-growing Northline Family. Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $599. We serve most cities in Canada including Toronto, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, North York, York Region, Vaughan, Thornhill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peteborough, Hamilton, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham, Cobourg, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Halifax, and more!

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
Rain sensor wipers
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Ventilated Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
All Wheel Drive
Sunroof
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Anti-Theft
Panoramic Sunroof
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Rear View Camera
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Storage Box
Collision Avoidance System
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors
Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Northline Motors Inc.

2017 Mercedes-Benz S...
 83,255 KM
$85,800 + tax & lic
2017 Cadillac XT5 Lu...
 44,325 KM
$31,800 + tax & lic
2018 Mercedes-Benz G...
 52,743 KM
$44,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Northline Motors Inc.

Northline Motors Inc.

Northline Motors Inc.

4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3

Call Dealer

905-851-XXXX

(click to show)

905-851-1600

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory