2020 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited North Edition 4x4
Autobase
105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6
905-264-5588
53,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10615410
- Stock #: 1039551
- VIN: 1C4HJXEN1LW248885
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 53,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Safety
BACKUP CAMERA
Additional Features
Automatic
4×4
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6