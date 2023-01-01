Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Jeep Wrangler

53,000 KM

Details Description Features

$48,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$48,888

+ taxes & licensing

Autobase

905-264-5588

Contact Seller
2020 Jeep Wrangler

2020 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited North Edition 4x4

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited North Edition 4x4

Location

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

905-264-5588

  1. 10615410
  2. 10615410
  3. 10615410
  4. 10615410
  5. 10615410
  6. 10615410
  7. 10615410
  8. 10615410
  9. 10615410
  10. 10615410
  11. 10615410
  12. 10615410
  13. 10615410
  14. 10615410
  15. 10615410
  16. 10615410
  17. 10615410
  18. 10615410
  19. 10615410
  20. 10615410
  21. 10615410
  22. 10615410
  23. 10615410
  24. 10615410
  25. 10615410
  26. 10615410
Contact Seller

$48,888

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
53,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10615410
  • Stock #: 1039551
  • VIN: 1C4HJXEN1LW248885

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 53,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Granite Crystal Metallic Exterior On Black, Leather-Faced Seats w/Sahara LogoInc: Premium-Wrapped Mid-Dash Panel, Leather-Wrapped Park Brake Handle, Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob.Local Trade-In, No Accidents, Clean Carfax, Certified, Balance Of Factory Warranty, Extended Warranty Options Available, Financing Is Available For All Credit, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!This 2020 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara 4X4 North Edition Is Loaded With A Uconnect 4C Nav & Sound Group, Sky One-Touch Power Top, Advanced Safety Group, Safety Group, LED Lighting Group, Remote Proximity Keyless Entry, Trailer Tow & HD Electrical Group, 2.72:1 Selec-Trac Full Time 4WD System W/Trac-Lok Limited-Slip Rear Differential, Quick Order Package 22E North Edition, And Wheels: 18" x 7.5" Aluminum w/Technical GreyPackages Include GPS Navigation, SiriusXM Traffic, HD Radio, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, SiriusXM Travel Link, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot, SOS Call & Roadside Assistance Call, 8.4" Touchscreen, Advanced Brake Assist, Forward Collision Warn/Active Braking, Park-Sense Rear Park Assist System, Blind-Spot/Rear Cross-Path Detection, Daytime Running Lights w/LED Accents, LED Fog Lamps, LED Reflector Headlamps, LED Taillamps, Class II Hitch Receiver, 700 Amp Maintenance Free Battery, 4- and 7-Pin Wiring Harness, 240 Amp Alternator, 4 Auxiliary Switches, Engine: 2.0L DOHC I-4 DI Turbo w/ESS, Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Front Heated Seats, SiriusXM Traffic, HD Radio, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, For Details, GPS Antenna Input, North Badge, And More!We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation System

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

Automatic
4×4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Autobase

2012 Porsche 911 2dr...
 132,000 KM
$64,888 + tax & lic
2019 Porsche Cayenne...
 89,000 KM
$53,888 + tax & lic
2022 Mercedes-Benz G...
 50,000 KM
$102,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Autobase

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Autobase

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

Call Dealer

905-264-XXXX

(click to show)

905-264-5588

Alternate Numbers
877-388-8379
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory