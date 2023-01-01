2020 Jeep Wrangler

$48,888 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 3 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10615410

10615410 Stock #: 1039551

1039551 VIN: 1C4HJXEN1LW248885

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 53,000 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Navigation System Seating Heated Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Safety BACKUP CAMERA Additional Features Automatic 4×4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.