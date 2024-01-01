$59,910+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2020 Land Rover Defender
P400 SE | MERIDIAN | PANO | 20 IN WHEELS
2020 Land Rover Defender
P400 SE | MERIDIAN | PANO | 20 IN WHEELS
Location
Toronto Auto Brokers
810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3
888-422-3104
$59,910
+ taxes & licensing
Used
43,216KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN SALEP7EU5L2006710
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Tasman Blue Metallic
- Interior Colour Cream
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 43,216 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Toronto Auto Brokers
2020 BMW X7 M50i Sports Activity Vehicle 0 $CALL + tax & lic
2022 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class AMG GLC 43 4Matic SUV 0 $CALL + tax & lic
2014 Bentley FLYING SPUR 4dr Sdn 0 $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Toronto Auto Brokers
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Toronto Auto Brokers
810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
888-422-XXXX(click to show)
888-422-3104
Alternate Numbers905-264-9888
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$59,910
+ taxes & licensing
Toronto Auto Brokers
888-422-3104
2020 Land Rover Defender