$37,910+ tax & licensing
2020 Land Rover Evoque
P250 S I MERIDIAN I NAV I PANO
Toronto Auto Brokers
810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3
888-422-3104
52,183KM
Used
VIN SALZJ2FX2LH082042
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 26273
- Mileage 52,183 KM
2020 Land Rover Evoque