2020 Land Rover Evoque

This beautiful 2020 Range Rover Evoque S is a local Ontario vehicle with a clean Carfax report. With its sleek design, 18-inch wheels, and a panoramic sunroof that opens up the sky above, every journey becomes a stylish escapade. The MERIDIAN audio system fills the cabin with rich, immersive sound, elevating the driving experience to new heights. Key features Include: - P250 Engine - MERIDIAN Audio System - Panoramic Sunroof - 18-Inch Wheels - InControl Touch Pro Duo - 360-Degree Parking Assist - Apple CarPlay and Android Auto - Emergency Braking - Lane Keep Assist - Heated Front Seats - Cruise Control - Rear View Camera - Keyless Entry - Emergency Brake Assist - Navigation System - Bluetooth Connectivity NOW OFFERING 3 MONTH DEFERRED FINANCING PAYMENTS ON APPROVED CREDIT. Looking for a top-rated pre-owned luxury car dealership in the GTA? Look no further than Toronto Auto Brokers (TAB)! Were proud to have won multiple awards, including the 2023 GTA Top Choice Luxury Pre Owned Dealership Award, 2023 CarGurus Top Rated Dealer, 2023 CBRB Dealer Award, the 2023 Three Best Rated Dealer Award, and many more! With 30 years of experience serving the Greater Toronto Area, TAB is a respected and trusted name in the pre-owned luxury car industry. Our 30,000 sq.Ft indoor showroom is home to a wide range of luxury vehicles from top brands like BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Audi, Porsche, Land Rover, Jaguar, Aston Martin, Bentley, Maserati, and more. And we dont just serve the GTA, were proud to offer our services to all cities in Canada, including Vancouver, Montreal, Calgary, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Saskatchewan, Halifax, and more. At TAB, were committed to providing a no-pressure environment and honest work ethics. As a family-owned and operated business, we treat every customer like family and ensure that every interaction is a positive one. Come experience the TAB Lifestyle at its truest form, luxury car buying has never been more enjoyable and exciting! We offer a variety of services to make your purchase experience as easy and stress-free as possible. From competitive and simple financing and leasing options to extended warranties, aftermarket services, and full history reports on every vehicle, we have everything you need to make an informed decision. We welcome every trade, even if youre just looking to sell your car without buying, and when it comes to financing or leasing, we offer same day approvals, with access to over 50 lenders, including all of the banks in Canada. Feel free to check out your own Equifax credit score without affecting your credit score, simply click on the Equifax tab above and see if you qualify. So if youre looking for a luxury pre-owned car dealership in Toronto, look no further than TAB! We proudly serve the GTA, including Toronto, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, North York, York Region, Vaughan, Thornhill, Richmond Hill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peteborough, Hamilton, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham, Cobourg, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Halifax, and more. Call us today or visit our website to learn more about our inventory and services. And remember, all prices exclude applicable taxes and licensing, and vehicles can be certified at an additional cost of $699.

2020 Land Rover Evoque

35,350 KM

$37,910

+ tax & licensing
2020 Land Rover Evoque

P250 S | MERIDIAN | PANO | 18 IN WHEELS

2020 Land Rover Evoque

P250 S | MERIDIAN | PANO | 18 IN WHEELS

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

888-422-3104

$37,910

+ taxes & licensing

35,350KM
Used
VIN SALZJ2FX5LH059306

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 26315
  • Mileage 35,350 KM

Toronto Auto Brokers

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

$37,910

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Auto Brokers

888-422-3104

2020 Land Rover Evoque