2020 Land Rover Evoque

+ taxes & licensing
1-877-220-1550
260 Jevlan Drive, Unit 4, Vaughan, ON L4L 8B1
1-877-220-1550
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
***P250 ALL-WHEEL-DRIVE SE**EBONY GRAINED LEATHER SEATS***GLASS PANE ROOF***HEATED SEATS & STEERINGWHEEL***POWER TAILGATE***PASSIVE KEYLESS ENTRY***FRONT FOG LIGHTS***MERIDIAN SOUND SYSTEM*** GLOSS BLACK 5 SPOKE STYLE***former daily rental
Buy me, touch free online!!! Walk-through a vehicle live via mobile video calls. No payments up to 6 months available O.A.C. (interest deferred)
Car buying made easy!!!SAME DAY DELIEVERY*3.99% FINANCING OR LEASE @ *5.75%, NO PAYMENTS FOR UP TO 180 DAYS AVAIL. O.A.C.* 100% ALL ORIGINAL, ACCIDENT FREE, FLAWLESS!!, FACTORY WARRANTY ACTIVE. Vellas Certified Pre-owned included, advertised price plus H.S.T and licensing. No hidden fees. Whether shopping from near or far have comfort in your purchase by requesting a personalized video walk around! Contact Vellas today to have your video emailed to you. BUY AND DRIVE AWAY ALL IN THE SAME DAY. Mon-Thurs 9:30-8:00pm, Fri 9:30-6:00pm Sat 9:30-5:00pm, Sundays by appointment. ****We offer top dollar for your TRADE****
>>>>>Vellas Certified Pre-owned includes :
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
260 Jevlan Drive, Unit 4, Vaughan, ON L4L 8B1