2020 Land Rover Evoque

21,488 KM

Details Description Features

$47,888

+ tax & licensing
$47,888

+ taxes & licensing

Vella's Auto Sales & Leasing

1-877-220-1550

2020 Land Rover Evoque

2020 Land Rover Evoque

P250 AWD| NAVIGATION| GLASS RF| BLK ALLYS

2020 Land Rover Evoque

P250 AWD| NAVIGATION| GLASS RF| BLK ALLYS

Location

Vella's Auto Sales & Leasing

260 Jevlan Drive, Unit 4, Vaughan, ON L4L 8B1

1-877-220-1550

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$47,888

+ taxes & licensing

21,488KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6449583
  Stock #: NP8853

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  Stock # NP8853
  • Mileage 21,488 KM

Vehicle Description

***P250 ALL-WHEEL-DRIVE SE**EBONY GRAINED LEATHER SEATS***GLASS PANE ROOF***HEATED SEATS & STEERINGWHEEL***POWER TAILGATE***PASSIVE KEYLESS ENTRY***FRONT FOG LIGHTS***MERIDIAN SOUND SYSTEM*** GLOSS BLACK 5 SPOKE STYLE***former daily rental



Buy me, touch free online!!! Walk-through a vehicle live via mobile video calls. No payments up to 6 months available O.A.C. (interest deferred)



Car buying made easy!!!SAME DAY DELIEVERY*3.99% FINANCING OR LEASE @ *5.75%, NO PAYMENTS FOR UP TO 180 DAYS AVAIL. O.A.C.* 100% ALL ORIGINAL, ACCIDENT FREE, FLAWLESS!!, FACTORY WARRANTY ACTIVE. Vellas Certified Pre-owned included, advertised price plus H.S.T and licensing. No hidden fees. Whether shopping from near or far have comfort in your purchase by requesting a personalized video walk around! Contact Vellas today to have your video emailed to you. BUY AND DRIVE AWAY ALL IN THE SAME DAY. Mon-Thurs 9:30-8:00pm, Fri 9:30-6:00pm Sat 9:30-5:00pm, Sundays by appointment. ****We offer top dollar for your TRADE****



>>>>>Vellas Certified Pre-owned includes :

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Power Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Entry
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Tachometer
Compass
Bluetooth
SECURITY ALARM
Premium Audio
AWD
Navigation System
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Vella's Auto Sales & Leasing

Vella's Auto Sales & Leasing

260 Jevlan Drive, Unit 4, Vaughan, ON L4L 8B1

1-877-220-1550

