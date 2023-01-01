Menu
2020 Land Rover Evoque

37,922 KM

$44,898

+ tax & licensing
$44,898

+ taxes & licensing

Northline Motors Inc.

905-851-1600

2020 Land Rover Evoque

2020 Land Rover Evoque

P250 S/ PANO/ CAM/ NAV/ CARPLAY/ DRIVE ASSIST

2020 Land Rover Evoque

P250 S/ PANO/ CAM/ NAV/ CARPLAY/ DRIVE ASSIST

Location

Northline Motors Inc.

4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3

905-851-1600

$44,898

+ taxes & licensing

37,922KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9593365
  • Stock #: NM0728
  • VIN: SALZJ2FX9LH010903

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 37,922 KM

Vehicle Description

Panoramic Sunroof, Navigation, Rearview Camera, Keyless Ignition, Auto Dimming and Folding Mirrors, Eco Stop/Start, Collision Avoidance, Steering Assist, Speed Limit Awareness, Driver Condition Monitor, Emergency Lane Keep Assist, Driving Automatic Emergency Braking, Heated and Ventilated Seats, Park Distance Control, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth Connectivity, Voice Command Recognition 2020 White on Black Land Rover Range Rover Evoque | All Wheel Drive Call today and buy your dream car!!! We are a 5 Star Google Review dealership!!! Northline Motors is a family owned and operated dealership with a huge emphasis on family values. We are winners of 2021 and 2022 Peoples Top Choice Award in GTA, Awarded Top Three Best Dealers in Vaughan by Top Three Rated, Named Best Canadian Business by Canada Business Review Board and accredited by Better Business Bureau with an A+ Rating!!! Check our website for weekly new and exciting inventory and or simply stop by our showrooms any time (Coffee and Tea is always on us). Experience luxury, comfort and innovation in our pressure free, friendly showrooms. With over 11 years of experience within the industry, we understand the needs of our customers and work tirelessly to give you an exceptional experience every time! Our prices are extremely competitive and our selection is filled with variety, luxury and quality. We serve customers all over Canada and offer full transparency, vehicle history reports, extended warranties and aftermarket services! For quality that meets your family standards, trust ours!!! Call, or come in today and join the ever-growing Northline Family. Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $699. We serve most cities in Canada including Toronto, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, North York, York Region, Vaughan, Thornhill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peteborough, Hamilton, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham, Cobourg, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Halifax, and more!

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Ventilated Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Power Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Sunroof
Bluetooth
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Cup Holder
Child-Safety Locks
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Power Lift Gates
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Storage Box
Collision Avoidance System
Audio Voice Control

Northline Motors Inc.

Northline Motors Inc.

4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3

