2020 Land Rover Range Rover
DIESEL | HSE | PANO | MERIDIAN | 21 IN WHEELS
Location
Toronto Auto Brokers
810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3
888-422-3104
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 28432
- Mileage 51,305 KM
Vehicle Description
This beautiful 2020 Land Rover Range Rover HSE is a Canadian vehicle with a clean CARFAX report. Offering a refined diesel powertrain, advanced technology, and premium luxury, this SUV is built for both comfort and capability. With its Meridian sound system, panoramic sunroof, and advanced safety features, this Range Rover is the perfect blend of sophistication and performance.
Key Features Include:
3.0L Turbocharged Diesel V6 Engine
21-inch Aluminum Alloy Wheels
Meridian Premium Surround Sound System (380W, 12 Speakers)
Panoramic Moonroof / Sunroof
Heated & Ventilated Front Seats
Heated Rear Seats & Steering Wheel
Adaptive Cruise Control
Blind Spot Monitoring & Rear Cross Traffic Alert
360-Degree Surround View Camera
Navigation with Real-Time Traffic
Power Liftgate & Remote Start
Rain-Sensing Wipers & LED Headlights
Vehicle Features
