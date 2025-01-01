$67,900+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2020 Land Rover Range Rover
P525 | HSE | LWB | MERIDIAN | 22" RIM
2020 Land Rover Range Rover
P525 | HSE | LWB | MERIDIAN | 22" RIM
Location
Toronto Auto Brokers
810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3
888-422-3104
$67,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
73,158KM
VIN SALGS5SEXLA583618
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 73,158 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Stereo
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Safety
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Toronto Auto Brokers
2019 Chevrolet Camaro 1SS | COUPE | HUD | 20" RIM | REAR CAM |CAR COVER 8,578 KM $56,900 + tax & lic
2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class A 250 | AMG PKG | HATCH | AMBIENT LIGHT | SUNROOF 65,838 KM $25,900 + tax & lic
2022 Land Rover Range Rover Sport AUTOBIOGRAPHY DYNAMIC | 7 PASS | HUD | MERIDIAN 74,693 KM $75,900 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Toronto Auto Brokers
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Toronto Auto Brokers
810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
888-422-XXXX(click to show)
888-422-3104
Alternate Numbers905-264-9888
$67,900
+ taxes & licensing>
Toronto Auto Brokers
888-422-3104
2020 Land Rover Range Rover