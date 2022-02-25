$108,888+ tax & licensing
905-264-5588
2020 Land Rover Range Rover
Sport RANGE ROVER SPORT HST DRIVE PRO PACK HUD CLEAN CARFAX!
Location
Autobase
105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6
$108,888
- Listing ID: 8359323
- Stock #: 46103111
- VIN: SALWS2RU3LA898221
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 22,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Santorini Black Metallic Exterior On Black/Red Leather Interior, And A Black/Red Trim.
One Owner, No Accidents, Clean Carfax, Certified, And A Balance Of Land Rover Warranty November 29 2023 Or 80,000Km.
Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!
This 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HST Is Loaded With A Park Pro Pack, Towing Pack, Drive Pro Pack, Meridian Signature Sound System, Head-Up Display.
Packages Include Park Assist, Advanced Tow Assist, Activity Key, Tow Hitch Receiver, High-Speed Emergency Braking, Blind Spot Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, Heated Windscreen, 23 speakers, Climate Front & Rear Seats, Configurable Ambient Interior Lighting, Blind Spot Assist, Head-Up Display And More.
We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees for Certification; Its Just the Price Plus HST And Licensing.
Visit Our Website: https://www.autobasecanada.com
Vehicle Features
