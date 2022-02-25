Menu
2020 Land Rover Range Rover

22,000 KM

Details

$108,888

+ tax & licensing
$108,888

+ taxes & licensing

Autobase

905-264-5588

Contact Seller
2020 Land Rover Range Rover

2020 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport RANGE ROVER SPORT HST DRIVE PRO PACK HUD CLEAN CARFAX!

2020 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport RANGE ROVER SPORT HST DRIVE PRO PACK HUD CLEAN CARFAX!

Location

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

905-264-5588

$108,888

+ taxes & licensing

22,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8359323
  Stock #: 46103111
  VIN: SALWS2RU3LA898221

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 46103111
  • Mileage 22,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Santorini Black Metallic Exterior On Black/Red Leather Interior, And A Black/Red Trim.

One Owner, No Accidents, Clean Carfax, Certified, And A Balance Of Land Rover Warranty November 29 2023 Or 80,000Km.

Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!

This 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HST Is Loaded With A Park Pro Pack, Towing Pack, Drive Pro Pack, Meridian Signature Sound System, Head-Up Display.

Packages Include Park Assist, Advanced Tow Assist, Activity Key, Tow Hitch Receiver, High-Speed Emergency Braking, Blind Spot Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, Heated Windscreen, 23 speakers, Climate Front & Rear Seats, Configurable Ambient Interior Lighting, Blind Spot Assist, Head-Up Display And More.

We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees for Certification; Its Just the Price Plus HST And Licensing.

Follow Us on Instagram, And Facebook.

Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been in Business for A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends and Family. We Are Confident You Will Have an Enjoyable Shopping Experience at AutoBase. If You Have the Chance Come in And Experience AutoBase for Yourself.

Visit Our Website: https://www.autobasecanada.com

Tags: 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
BACKUP CAMERA
4x4
Parking Sensors
Automatic

Autobase

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

