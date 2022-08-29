2020 Land Rover Range Rover

$95,888 + taxes & licensing 6 4 , 3 0 3 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9054310

9054310 Stock #: NM0587

NM0587 VIN: SALWR2SE6LA885932

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Blue

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # NM0587

Mileage 64,303 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Trip Odometer Rear Defroster Trip Computer Navigation System Heated Steering Wheel Safety Traction Control Stability Control Rear View Camera Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks POWER SEAT Convenience Keyless Entry Cup Holder Mechanical Power Steering All Wheel Drive Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Memory Seats 3RD ROW SEATING Ventilated Seats Power Adjustable Seat Exterior Power Sunroof Panoramic Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Windows Sunroof Security Anti-Theft Comfort Dual Climate Control Climate Control Additional Features Premium Audio Auto Dimming Mirrors Premium and/or Oversized Wheels Power Lift Gates Auxiliary 12v Outlet Storage Box Collision Avoidance System Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.