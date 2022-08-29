Menu
2020 Land Rover Range Rover

64,303 KM

Details Description Features

$95,888

+ tax & licensing
Northline Motors Inc.

905-851-1600

Sport HSE Dynamic/ REAR ENTERTAINMENT/ 7 PASS/ PANO/ NAV

Location

Northline Motors Inc.

4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3

905-851-1600

64,303KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9054310
  • Stock #: NM0587
  • VIN: SALWR2SE6LA885932

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 64,303 KM

Vehicle Description

PANORAMIC SUNROOF, NAVIGATION, HEATED FRONT AND BACK SEATS, VENTILATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, REARVIEW CAMERA, REAR ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM, 7 PASSANGER CAPACITY, POWER FOLDING THIRD ROW, AUTOMATIC SOFT-CLOSE DOORS, DYNAMIC SEATS, MEMORY SEATS, MERIDIAN SOUND SYSTEM, COLLISION AVOIDANCE SYSTEM, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, AUTOMATIC EMERGENCY BRAKING, CROSS TRAFFIC MONITOR, FORWARD ALERT, LANE KEEP ASSIST, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, SPEED WARNING, DRIVER CONDITION MONITOR, PARK DISTANCE CONTROL (PDC), AUTO FOLDING AND DIMMING MIRRORS, PADDLE SHIFTERS, HEATED WINDSHEILD, KEYLESS IGNITION AND ENTRY, ECO STOP/START, POWER LIFTGATE, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, 21 INCH WHEELS 2020 BLACK ON RARE BLUE LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT V8 SUPERCHARGED HSE DYMANIC | ALL WHEEL DRIVE Call today and buy your dream car!!! We are a 5 Star Google Review dealership!!! Northline Motors is a family owned and operated dealership with a huge emphasis on family values. We are winners of 2021 and 2022 Peoples Top Choice Award in GTA, Awarded Top Three Best Dealers in Vaughan by Top Three Rated, Named Best Canadian Business by Canada Business Review Board and accredited by Better Business Bureau with an A+ Rating!!! Check our website for weekly new and exciting inventory and or simply stop by our showrooms any time (Coffee and Tea is always on us). Experience luxury, comfort and innovation in our pressure free, friendly showrooms. With over 11 years of experience within the industry, we understand the needs of our customers and work tirelessly to give you an exceptional experience every time! Our prices are extremely competitive and our selection is filled with variety, luxury and quality. We serve customers all over Canada and offer full transparency, vehicle history reports, extended warranties and aftermarket services! For quality that meets your family standards, trust ours!!! Call, or come in today and join the ever-growing Northline Family. Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $599.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Traction Control
Stability Control
Rear View Camera
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
3RD ROW SEATING
Ventilated Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Power Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Sunroof
Anti-Theft
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Power Lift Gates
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Storage Box
Collision Avoidance System
Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

