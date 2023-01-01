$88,910+ tax & licensing
2020 Land Rover Range Rover
Sport MHEV HST | HUD | MERIDIAN | REAR ENTERTAINMENT
56,817KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9568027
- Stock #: 24704
- VIN: SALWS2RUXLA883540
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Fuji White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 56,817 KM
Vehicle Features
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Ventilated Seats
Alloy Wheels
tinted windows
Panoramic Sunroof
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Anti-Theft
Rain sensor wipers
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Power Antenna
Leather Wrap Wheel
Premium Audio
Backup Sensor
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Heads-Up Display
Power Lift Gates
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors
