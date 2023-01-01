Menu
2020 Land Rover Range Rover

56,817 KM

Details Features

$88,910

+ tax & licensing
$88,910

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Auto Brokers

888-422-3104

2020 Land Rover Range Rover

2020 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport MHEV HST | HUD | MERIDIAN | REAR ENTERTAINMENT

2020 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport MHEV HST | HUD | MERIDIAN | REAR ENTERTAINMENT

Location

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

888-422-3104

$88,910

+ taxes & licensing

56,817KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9568027
  • Stock #: 24704
  • VIN: SALWS2RUXLA883540

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Fuji White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 56,817 KM

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Ventilated Seats
Alloy Wheels
tinted windows
Panoramic Sunroof
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Anti-Theft
Rain sensor wipers
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Power Antenna
Leather Wrap Wheel
Premium Audio
Backup Sensor
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Heads-Up Display
Power Lift Gates
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

