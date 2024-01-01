Menu
2020 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

45,689 KM

$45,910

+ tax & licensing
2020 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

P250 S | MERIDIAN | HUD | PANO | 20 IN WHEELS

2020 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

P250 S | MERIDIAN | HUD | PANO | 20 IN WHEELS

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

888-422-3104

$45,910

+ taxes & licensing

Used
45,689KM
VIN SALYB2EX3LA257224

  Exterior Colour Black
  Interior Colour Cream
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 45,689 KM

More inventory From Toronto Auto Brokers

Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class 300 | BT | FM | DYANMIC MODES for sale in Vaughan, ON
2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class 300 | BT | FM | DYANMIC MODES 51,335 KM $25,910 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class 300 | BURMESTER | PANO | NAV | DYNAMIC MODES for sale in Vaughan, ON
2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class 300 | BURMESTER | PANO | NAV | DYNAMIC MODES 26,827 KM $42,910 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz SLC 300 | ROADSTER | DYNAMIC MODES | NAV | BT for sale in Vaughan, ON
2017 Mercedes-Benz SLC 300 | ROADSTER | DYNAMIC MODES | NAV | BT 41,052 KM $38,910 + tax & lic

Toronto Auto Brokers

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3
888-422-3104

905-264-9888
$45,910

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Auto Brokers

888-422-3104

2020 Land Rover Range Rover Velar