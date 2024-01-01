$45,910+ tax & licensing
2020 Land Rover Range Rover Velar
P250 S | MERIDIAN | HUD | PANO | 20 IN WHEELS
Location
Toronto Auto Brokers
810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3
888-422-3104
$45,910
+ taxes & licensing
Used
45,689KM
VIN SALYB2EX3LA257224
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Cream
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 45,689 KM
2020 Land Rover Range Rover Velar