2020 Lexus IS

$69,910 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 6 , 2 4 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 9923798

9923798 Stock #: 34454

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Mileage 36,240 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Passenger Air Bag On/Off Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tachometer Trip Odometer tilt steering AM/FM Stereo Navigation System Rear View Camera Digital clock Mechanical Power Steering Seating Heated Seats Memory Seats Ventilated Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Panoramic Sunroof Auto On/Off Headlamps Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Convenience Rain sensor wipers Additional Features Heads-Up Display Rear Air & Heat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.