$69,910+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$69,910
+ taxes & licensing
Toronto Auto Brokers
888-422-3104
2020 Lexus IS
2020 Lexus IS
500 L | NAV | LEATHER | HEATED SEATS
Location
Toronto Auto Brokers
810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3
888-422-3104
$69,910
+ taxes & licensing
36,240KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9923798
- Stock #: 34454
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Mileage 36,240 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Digital clock
Mechanical
Power Steering
Seating
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Ventilated Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Panoramic Sunroof
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Convenience
Rain sensor wipers
Additional Features
Heads-Up Display
Rear Air & Heat
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Toronto Auto Brokers
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Toronto Auto Brokers
810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3