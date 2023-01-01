Menu
2020 Lexus IS

36,240 KM

Details Features

$69,910

+ tax & licensing
$69,910

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Auto Brokers

888-422-3104

2020 Lexus IS

2020 Lexus IS

500 L | NAV | LEATHER | HEATED SEATS

2020 Lexus IS

500 L | NAV | LEATHER | HEATED SEATS

Location

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

888-422-3104

$69,910

+ taxes & licensing

36,240KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9923798
  • Stock #: 34454

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Mileage 36,240 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Passenger Air Bag On/Off

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Digital clock

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Ventilated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Panoramic Sunroof
Auto On/Off Headlamps

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Convenience

Rain sensor wipers

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Rear Air & Heat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

