2020 Lexus NX

122,292 KM

Details

$27,910

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available!

11960157

Location

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

888-422-3104

Used
122,292KM
VIN JTJHARDZ9L5014674

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Atomic Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 122,292 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3
