$43,910+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2020 Lexus RX
450 HYBRID | HUD | 20 IN WHEELS
2020 Lexus RX
450 HYBRID | HUD | 20 IN WHEELS
Location
Toronto Auto Brokers
810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3
888-422-3104
$43,910
+ taxes & licensing
62,277KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2T2JGMDA6LC051325
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 62,277 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Toronto Auto Brokers
2020 Toyota Highlander PLATINUM | 7 PASS | 20 IN WHEELS 60,081 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2019 MINI 3 Door JOHN COOPER WORKS | PANO | CAM 51,069 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300 AMG | PANO | BURMESTER 90,472 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Toronto Auto Brokers
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Toronto Auto Brokers
810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3
Call Dealer
888-422-XXXX(click to show)
888-422-3104
Alternate Numbers905-264-9888
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$43,910
+ taxes & licensing
Toronto Auto Brokers
888-422-3104
2020 Lexus RX