Menu
Account
Sign In

2020 Lexus RX

62,277 KM

Details

$43,910

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Lexus RX

450 HYBRID | HUD | 20 IN WHEELS

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Lexus RX

450 HYBRID | HUD | 20 IN WHEELS

Location

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

888-422-3104

  1. 11143480
  2. 11143480
  3. 11143480
  4. 11143480
  5. 11143480
  6. 11143480
  7. 11143480
  8. 11143480
  9. 11143480
  10. 11143480
  11. 11143480
  12. 11143480
  13. 11143480
  14. 11143480
  15. 11143480
  16. 11143480
  17. 11143480
  18. 11143480
  19. 11143480
  20. 11143480
  21. 11143480
  22. 11143480
  23. 11143480
  24. 11143480
  25. 11143480
  26. 11143480
  27. 11143480
  28. 11143480
  29. 11143480
  30. 11143480
  31. 11143480
  32. 11143480
  33. 11143480
  34. 11143480
Contact Seller

$43,910

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
62,277KM
Used
VIN 2T2JGMDA6LC051325

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 62,277 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Toronto Auto Brokers

Used 2020 Toyota Highlander PLATINUM | 7 PASS | 20 IN WHEELS for sale in Vaughan, ON
2020 Toyota Highlander PLATINUM | 7 PASS | 20 IN WHEELS 60,081 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 MINI 3 Door JOHN COOPER WORKS | PANO | CAM for sale in Vaughan, ON
2019 MINI 3 Door JOHN COOPER WORKS | PANO | CAM 51,069 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300 AMG | PANO | BURMESTER for sale in Vaughan, ON
2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300 AMG | PANO | BURMESTER 90,472 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Toronto Auto Brokers

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Toronto Auto Brokers

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

Call Dealer

888-422-XXXX

(click to show)

888-422-3104

Alternate Numbers
905-264-9888
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$43,910

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Auto Brokers

888-422-3104

Contact Seller
2020 Lexus RX