2020 Lexus RX 350

$58,910 + taxes & licensing 4 2 , 6 2 1 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9241294

9241294 Stock #: 21251

21251 VIN: 2t2yzmda9lc221251

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Nebula Grey Pearl

Interior Colour Red

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 21251

Mileage 42,621 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Rear Defroster Navigation System Inside Hood Release Safety Traction Control Stability Control Rear View Camera Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks POWER SEAT Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Memory Seats Power Adjustable Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels Xenon Headlights Auto On/Off Headlamps Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Climate Control Mechanical All Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth MP3 CD Player Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Premium Audio Backup Sensor Premium and/or Oversized Wheels Heads-Up Display Power Lift Gates Auxiliary 12v Outlet Analog Gauges Driver Side Airbag Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.