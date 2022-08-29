$58,910+ tax & licensing
$58,910
+ taxes & licensing
2020 Lexus RX 350
2020 Lexus RX 350
I F-SPORT 3 I RED LEATHER I NAV I COMING SOON
Location
42,621KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9241294
- VIN: 2t2yzmda9lc221251
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Nebula Grey Pearl
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 42,621 KM
Vehicle Features
Security System
Rear Defroster
Navigation System
Inside Hood Release
Traction Control
Stability Control
Rear View Camera
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Alloy Wheels
Xenon Headlights
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control
All Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
MP3 CD Player
Leather Wrap Wheel
Premium Audio
Backup Sensor
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Heads-Up Display
Power Lift Gates
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Driver Side Airbag
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors
Audio Voice Control
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
