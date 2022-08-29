Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Lexus RX 350

42,621 KM

Details Features

$58,910

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$58,910

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Auto Brokers

888-422-3104

Contact Seller
2020 Lexus RX 350

2020 Lexus RX 350

I F-SPORT 3 I RED LEATHER I NAV I COMING SOON

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Lexus RX 350

I F-SPORT 3 I RED LEATHER I NAV I COMING SOON

Location

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

888-422-3104

  1. 9241294
  2. 9241294
  3. 9241294
  4. 9241294
  5. 9241294
  6. 9241294
  7. 9241294
  8. 9241294
  9. 9241294
  10. 9241294
  11. 9241294
  12. 9241294
  13. 9241294
  14. 9241294
  15. 9241294
  16. 9241294
  17. 9241294
  18. 9241294
  19. 9241294
  20. 9241294
  21. 9241294
  22. 9241294
  23. 9241294
  24. 9241294
  25. 9241294
Contact Seller

$58,910

+ taxes & licensing

42,621KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9241294
  • Stock #: 21251
  • VIN: 2t2yzmda9lc221251

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Nebula Grey Pearl
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 21251
  • Mileage 42,621 KM

Vehicle Features

Security System
Rear Defroster
Navigation System
Inside Hood Release
Traction Control
Stability Control
Rear View Camera
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Alloy Wheels
Xenon Headlights
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control
All Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
MP3 CD Player
Leather Wrap Wheel
Premium Audio
Backup Sensor
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Heads-Up Display
Power Lift Gates
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Driver Side Airbag
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors
Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Toronto Auto Brokers

2012 BMW X3 XDRIVE35...
 107,191 KM
$17,910 + tax & lic
2019 Mercedes-Benz E...
 54,750 KM
$98,910 + tax & lic
2015 Dodge Challenge...
 74,287 KM
$59,910 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Toronto Auto Brokers

Toronto Auto Brokers

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

Call Dealer

888-422-XXXX

(click to show)

888-422-3104

Alternate Numbers
905-264-9888
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory