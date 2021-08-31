Menu
2020 Lexus RX

39,000 KM

Details Description Features

$54,888

+ tax & licensing
Autobase

905-264-5588

RX350 F-SPORT 2 CLEAN CARFAX! RED INT! CERTIFIED!

Location

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

905-264-5588

39,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7607374
  • Stock #: 4251556
  • VIN: 2T2YZMDA7LC245242

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 4251556
  • Mileage 39,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Atomic Silver Exterior On Circuit Red F-Sport Leather Seats.

One Owner, No Accidents, Clean Carfax, Certified, And A Balance Of Lexus Manufacturer Warranty.

Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available!
Trade-Ins Are Welcome!

This 2020 Lexus RX350 F-Sport 2 Is Loaded With Lexus Display Audio w/Navigation, 12 Speakers, Works w/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 12.3" Touch Display, Enform Destination Assist Connect, Embedded Traffic And Weather, Heated And Ventilated Front Bucket Seats, Push To Start, Back-Up Camera, 8-Way Power Adjustable Driver And Passenger Seats w/2-Way Power Lumbar Support And Driver Seat Memory System, Rear Door Manual Sun Shade, Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control, Automatic Air Recirculation Control System, Adaptive Variable Suspension (AVS), Front And Rear Performance Dampers, Premium Triple-Beam LED Headlamps, LED Fog Lamps, Power Tilt & Telescopic Steering Wheel, 3-Spoke F SPORT Steering Wheel, Heated Steering Wheel, Paddle Shifters, 20 F-Sport Alloy Wheels, And More.

We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licensing.

Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.

Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.

Visit Our Website: https://www.autobasecanada.com

Tags: 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
AWD
Navigation System
Parking Sensors
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic

Autobase

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

