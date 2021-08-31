2020 Lexus RX

+ taxes & licensing
905-264-5588
105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6
905-264-5588
Atomic Silver Exterior On Circuit Red F-Sport Leather Seats.
One Owner, No Accidents, Clean Carfax, Certified, And A Balance Of Lexus Manufacturer Warranty.
This 2020 Lexus RX350 F-Sport 2 Is Loaded With Lexus Display Audio w/Navigation, 12 Speakers, Works w/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 12.3" Touch Display, Enform Destination Assist Connect, Embedded Traffic And Weather, Heated And Ventilated Front Bucket Seats, Push To Start, Back-Up Camera, 8-Way Power Adjustable Driver And Passenger Seats w/2-Way Power Lumbar Support And Driver Seat Memory System, Rear Door Manual Sun Shade, Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control, Automatic Air Recirculation Control System, Adaptive Variable Suspension (AVS), Front And Rear Performance Dampers, Premium Triple-Beam LED Headlamps, LED Fog Lamps, Power Tilt & Telescopic Steering Wheel, 3-Spoke F SPORT Steering Wheel, Heated Steering Wheel, Paddle Shifters, 20 F-Sport Alloy Wheels, And More.
