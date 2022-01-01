Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Lexus RX

18,000 KM

Details Description Features

$64,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$64,888

+ taxes & licensing

Autobase

905-264-5588

Contact Seller
2020 Lexus RX

2020 Lexus RX

RX350 EXECUTIVE TOP OF THE LINE! CLEAN CARFAX!

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Lexus RX

RX350 EXECUTIVE TOP OF THE LINE! CLEAN CARFAX!

Location

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

905-264-5588

  1. 8123917
  2. 8123917
  3. 8123917
  4. 8123917
  5. 8123917
  6. 8123917
  7. 8123917
  8. 8123917
  9. 8123917
  10. 8123917
  11. 8123917
  12. 8123917
  13. 8123917
  14. 8123917
  15. 8123917
  16. 8123917
  17. 8123917
  18. 8123917
Contact Seller

$64,888

+ taxes & licensing

18,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8123917
  • Stock #: 223000
  • VIN: 2T2JZMDA3LC223000

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 223000
  • Mileage 18,000 KM

Vehicle Description

White Exterior On Black Leather Interior.

One Owner, Off Lease, No Accidents, Clean Carfax, Certified, And A Balance Of Lexus Warranty!

Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!

Top Of The Line RX350 Executive Package!

Loaded With Navigation, Panoramic Roof, Heated ANd Ventilated Seats, Push Start, Backup Camera, 4-way power lumbar support and driver seat memory system, Rear Door Manual Sun Shade, LED Fog Lamps, Head-Up Display, Lexus Display w/Navi And Premium Sound 15 speaker Mark Levinson premium surround sound audio system, works w/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 12.3" touch display, Enform Destination Assist Connect, embedded traffic and weather and 3 years of map updates (maximum of 3 updates) 20" Alloy Wheels, And Much More!

We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licensing

Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.

Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.

Visit Our Website: https://www.autobasecanada.com

Tags : 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
BACKUP CAMERA
AWD
Parking Sensors
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Autobase

2019 Buick Encore AW...
 16,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Lexus RX RX350 ...
 18,000 KM
$64,888 + tax & lic
2019 Honda Accord Se...
 33,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Autobase

Autobase

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

Call Dealer

905-264-XXXX

(click to show)

905-264-5588

Alternate Numbers
877-388-8379
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory