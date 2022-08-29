Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Mercedes-Benz AMG

7,000 KM

Details Description Features

$40,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$40,888

+ taxes & licensing

Autobase

905-264-5588

Contact Seller
2020 Mercedes-Benz AMG

2020 Mercedes-Benz AMG

A220 4MATIC PREMIUM NIGHT CERTIFIED ONLY 7K!!!

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Mercedes-Benz AMG

A220 4MATIC PREMIUM NIGHT CERTIFIED ONLY 7K!!!

Location

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

905-264-5588

  1. 9149824
  2. 9149824
  3. 9149824
  4. 9149824
  5. 9149824
  6. 9149824
  7. 9149824
  8. 9149824
  9. 9149824
  10. 9149824
  11. 9149824
  12. 9149824
  13. 9149824
  14. 9149824
  15. 9149824
  16. 9149824
  17. 9149824
  18. 9149824
  19. 9149824
  20. 9149824
  21. 9149824
Contact Seller

$40,888

+ taxes & licensing

7,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9149824
  • Stock #: 436543
  • VIN: W1K3G4FB2LJ217319

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 436543
  • Mileage 7,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Polar White Exterior On Classic Red/Black Sport Leather Interior, And A Brushed Aluminum Trim.

One Owner, Off Lease, Certified Vehicle, And A Balance Of Mercedes-Benz Warranty December 2024 Or 80,000Km.

Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!

This 2020 Mercedes-Benz A220 4MATIC Is Loaded With A Premium Package, Night Package, Heated Nappa Leather Steering Wheel, And An Electric Passenger Seat w/Memory.

Packages Include Power Panoramic Sunroof, Premium Sound System/Bluetooth/USB, Heated Seats, Voice Command, Back-Up Camera, Vehicle Exit Warning, Google Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Foot Activated Trunk Release, Smartphone Integration, Blind Spot Assist, LINGUATRONIC Voice Control, Exterior Power Folding Mirrors, Wireless Charging, Auto Dimming Rearview & Driver's Side Mirrors, 10.25" Instrument Cluster Display, Ambient Lighting, KEYLESS-GO, 10.25" Central Media Display, Night Package (P55), diamond grille w/pins in chrome and louvre, exterior mirrors, front splitter and window surrounds in high-gloss black, AMG Styling Package, Silver Steering Wheel Shift Paddles, Sport Brake System, 18" AMG 5-Twin-Spoke Aero Bi-Colour, Sport Seats, AMG Velour Floor Mats, Sport Nappa Leather Steering Wheel, And More.

We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.

Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.

Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.

Visit Our Website: https://www.autobasecanada.com

Tags : 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
BACKUP CAMERA
AWD
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Autobase

2021 Audi Q7 PROGRES...
 40,000 KM
$72,888 + tax & lic
2019 Mercedes-Benz G...
 86,000 KM
$45,888 + tax & lic
2019 BMW X3 M40I PRE...
 49,000 KM
$53,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Autobase

Autobase

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

Call Dealer

905-264-XXXX

(click to show)

905-264-5588

Alternate Numbers
877-388-8379
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory