2020 Mercedes-Benz AMG
A220 4MATIC PREMIUM NIGHT CERTIFIED ONLY 7K!!!
Autobase
105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6
905-264-5588
$40,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 7,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Polar White Exterior On Classic Red/Black Sport Leather Interior, And A Brushed Aluminum Trim.
One Owner, Off Lease, Certified Vehicle, And A Balance Of Mercedes-Benz Warranty December 2024 Or 80,000Km.
Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!
This 2020 Mercedes-Benz A220 4MATIC Is Loaded With A Premium Package, Night Package, Heated Nappa Leather Steering Wheel, And An Electric Passenger Seat w/Memory.
Packages Include Power Panoramic Sunroof, Premium Sound System/Bluetooth/USB, Heated Seats, Voice Command, Back-Up Camera, Vehicle Exit Warning, Google Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Foot Activated Trunk Release, Smartphone Integration, Blind Spot Assist, LINGUATRONIC Voice Control, Exterior Power Folding Mirrors, Wireless Charging, Auto Dimming Rearview & Driver's Side Mirrors, 10.25" Instrument Cluster Display, Ambient Lighting, KEYLESS-GO, 10.25" Central Media Display, Night Package (P55), diamond grille w/pins in chrome and louvre, exterior mirrors, front splitter and window surrounds in high-gloss black, AMG Styling Package, Silver Steering Wheel Shift Paddles, Sport Brake System, 18" AMG 5-Twin-Spoke Aero Bi-Colour, Sport Seats, AMG Velour Floor Mats, Sport Nappa Leather Steering Wheel, And More.
We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.
Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.
Visit Our Website: https://www.autobasecanada.com
Vehicle Features
