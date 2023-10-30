Menu
2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

69,000 KM

$38,888

+ tax & licensing
$38,888

+ taxes & licensing

Autobase

905-264-5588

2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C 300 4MATIC Sedan

2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C 300 4MATIC Sedan

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

905-264-5588

$38,888

+ taxes & licensing

69,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 10141023
  Stock #: 3035341
  VIN: 55SWF8EB8LU328059

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3035341
  • Mileage 69,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Iridium Silver Metallic Exterior On Black Leather Interior, And A Dark Ash Wood Trim.One Owner, Local Ontario vehicle, Certified, And A Balance Of Mercedes-Benz Warranty October 30 2023/80,000Km.Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!This 2020 Mercedes-Benz C300 4MATIC Is Loaded With A Premium Package, Sport Package, And A Heated Steering Wheel.Packages Include KEYLESS-GO, Radio: COMAND Online Navigation, Apple CarPlay, Smartphone Integration, Navigation Services, Live Traffic Information, Touchpad, 10.25" Central Media Display, Google Android Auto, Panoramic Sunroof, Front Wireless Phone Charging, 18" AMG 5-Spoke Aero, Sport Suspension, AMG Styling Package, Diamond Grille, high gloss black louvre, Sport Brake System, And More!We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.
Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.
Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.
Visit Our Website: https://www.autobasecanada.com
Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic

Autobase

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

