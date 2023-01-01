$40,888+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$40,888
+ taxes & licensing
Autobase
905-264-5588
2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
C 300 4MATIC Sedan
Location
Autobase
105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6
905-264-5588
$40,888
+ taxes & licensing
77,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10435929
- Stock #: 33743
- VIN: 55SWF8EB4LU331623
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 33743
- Mileage 77,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Safety
BACKUP CAMERA
Additional Features
AWD
Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Autobase
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Autobase
105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6