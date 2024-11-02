Menu
2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

75,000 KM

Details Description Features

$41,888

+ tax & licensing
C 300 4MATIC Sedan

Location

$41,888

+ taxes & licensing

75,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10436847
  • Stock #: 443944
  • VIN: 55SWF8EB7LU333799

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 443944
  • Mileage 75,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Obsidian Black Metallic Exterior On Black Leather Interior, And A Dark Ash Wood Trim.One Owner, Off Lease, No Accidents, Clean Carfax, Certified, And A Balance Of Mercedes-Benz Warranty November 2 2024/80,000Km.Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!This 2020 Mercedes-Benz C300 4MATIC Is Loaded With A Premium Package, Premium Plus Package, Technology Package, Sport Package, Burmester Surround Sound System, XM Radio, And A Heated Steering Wheel.Packages Include KEYLESS-GO, Radio: COMAND Online Navigation, Apple CarPlay, Smartphone Integration, Navigation Services, Live Traffic Information, Touchpad, 10.25" Central Media Display, Google Android Auto, Panoramic Sunroof, Front Wireless Phone Charging, Integrated Garage Door Opener, EASY-PACK Power Trunk Closer, Foot Activated Trunk Release, Active Parking Assist, 360 Camera, Ambient Lighting, Illuminated Door Sill Panels, MULTIBEAM LED Lighting System, 12.3" Instrument Cluster Display, Adaptive Highbeam Assist (AHA), 18" AMG 5-Spoke Aero, Sport Suspension, AMG Styling Package, Diamond Grille, high gloss black louvre, Sport Brake System, And More!We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic

